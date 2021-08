The Bluegrass State has many superlative feathers in its cap. It boasts the longest cavern system in the world. Kentucky is home to the best small town in America. The Kentucky State Parks receive more repeat business annually than those of any other U.S. state. And the Dairy Queen in Murray, Kentucky, is the best in the entire world. Yes. You read that correctly. Down in Murray, Kentucky, there’s a neighborhood Dairy Queen that’s lauded as the “world’s best,” and after visiting for yourself, you’ll undoubtedly agree.