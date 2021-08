Living in the Berkeley area comes with its fair share of perks, one of them being access to beautiful hiking trails and amazing weather. Personally speaking, I find that spending time outdoors and breaking a sweat is one of the most rejuvenating and stress-relieving activities you can do. As an avid hiker, I’m always in the mood for exploring new routes and the unique flora and fauna they have to offer. The Daily Clog previously published a list of five hiking trails you should explore in 2018, and I thought it deserved an update. Without further ado, here are a few of my previously not mentioned favorites!