Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

I Had No Idea Poison Hemlock Was Common in Kentucky

By Dave Spencer
Posted by 
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story has ALREADY proven to be quite circuitous. So let me start from the top...of my news feed. Yes, I got a notification in my news feed from WJAC-TV about poison hemlock, a deadly invasive, species moving into that station's coverage area. I thought that was odd since it sounded like a Jacksonville, Florida station and I had no idea why it would be shown to me in my Facebook feed. Well, it's NOT Jacksonville; it's Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison Ivy#Hemlock#Usda#Kentucky Forage News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Incredible Land Yacht For Sale in Michigan & You Can Live In It (PHOTOS)

A Land Yacht for sale in Michigan is making waves in the housing market and we got a look inside. Is it a house or a boat or a houseboat on land? I think it's safe to say it's docked for life. I have seen a lot of different-looking homes in my life but this one wins for outside of the box or should I say sea thinking.
WOMI Owensboro

Lake Malone in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Has a Beautiful New Mural

In the tri-state area, Lake Malone is a no-brainer as a go-to location for swimming, recreation, boating, picnicking, or just vegging out. But I feel that it kind of has a low profile when compared to Kentucky's other lakes. As far as I'm concerned, though, it stacks right up with the rest of them. And I am a LITTLE biased since that was one of MY FAMILY'S go-to spots for all of those activities I mentioned earlier.
WOMI Owensboro

One of Coolest Headstones You’ll Ever See Is in Hawesville, Kentucky

How unexpected and wonderful is that? If you want to see it in person, you can. Just drive to Hawesville!. Hawesville Cemetery in Hancock County, Kentucky is home to one of the coolest headstones you will ever see. My friend David Wolfe, who's a local history buff and paranormal researcher, recently encountered and photographed this incredible headstone.
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky County Dealing with Runaway Emu

Several years ago, I was at Ellis Park for a live broadcast for the purpose of covering the camel and ostrich races. If you've never seen this event, it is well worth your time. It is HILARIOUS. And, honestly, it is fascinating to watch camels run because of how big those suckers are.
WOMI Owensboro

Hunter’s Paradise! 162 Acres Being Auctioned in Morganfield, KY

Calling all hunters and outdoor lovers! The perfect hunting and recreational property could be yours. It's 162+ acres located off Highway 667 along the Ohio River in Morganfield. I grew up on close to 100 acres in Northern Michigan and there's nothing better. There was always something fun to do...
WOMI Owensboro

This Kentucky Farm Is Loaded with Bison [VIDEO]

While driving to Henderson on U.S. 60 many, many years ago, I looked to my left and noticed something I did not expect to see. Now, I can't remember if I was still in Daviess County when I saw it or if I'd gotten into Henderson County, but I know a buffalo when I see one. But more and more I've been second-guessing myself.
WOMI Owensboro

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bobcat Visits Kentucky Subdivision [VIDEO]

I love docu-series about animals. You may remember Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, which premiered in 1963 and was still on the air well into the 1980s. Also, when I was a kid, my dad would let me stay up late and watch Johnny Carson if he was going to feature a guest that was bringing exotic animals. Guests like Jim Fowler (FROM Wild Kingdom) and Joan Embry of the San Diego Zoo were the ones who'd create comedy magic with WHATEVER they'd put in front of Carson.
WOMI Owensboro

Let’s Revisit Kentucky’s Left-Lane Driving Law

Before I got my learner's permit, Dad began teaching me how to drive in the Towne Square Mall parking lot. It could've gone better, to be honest. I don't mean to make it sound like it was a full-on disaster, but I had never got in behind the wheel of any vehicle and so it was ALL new to me. Additionally, he was teaching me in his old Datsun pick-up truck, which was a stick shift. Looking back, that was like skipping Algebra I and starting with Algebra II. I simply could NOT get the clutch-shift combo that first time and he got pretty frustrated with me.
WOMI Owensboro

Missing Teen From Kentucky Has Been Found and She’s Safe

Last week a Kentucky mom made a plea to the community for help in finding her teen daughter who had been missing for almost two months. We've got great news!. Lexy's story was shared multiple times on Facebook and social media and with the help of someone who saw Lexy's photo and called in she has been found.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Black Bear Spotted in Dixon, Kentucky…They’re Getting Closer

Okay, what's the deal? Why are black bears suddenly popping up where black bears ought not to pop up?. I posed this question on social media to fellow contributor Ash who responded, "Their habitats are being inhabited by humans." And as an explanation for why I've been seeing more coyotes and foxes and why I've been hearing about more bobcat sightings, that's the right answer. But bears? In western Kentucky?
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Food Truck Championship set for September 11th

Let us pause for a moment on this Throwback Thursday and salute Charles Goodnight. What? You've never heard of him?. Well, I bet you're not alone. But I bet you have enjoyed, from time to time, a certain way of eating in public that might not have been possible were it not for this Texas cattleman and inventor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy