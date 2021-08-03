I Had No Idea Poison Hemlock Was Common in Kentucky
This story has ALREADY proven to be quite circuitous. So let me start from the top...of my news feed. Yes, I got a notification in my news feed from WJAC-TV about poison hemlock, a deadly invasive, species moving into that station's coverage area. I thought that was odd since it sounded like a Jacksonville, Florida station and I had no idea why it would be shown to me in my Facebook feed. Well, it's NOT Jacksonville; it's Johnstown, Pennsylvania.womiowensboro.com
