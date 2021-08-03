Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coal City, IL

Irene J. Tanner

coalcitycourant.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARVEY, IL—Irene J. Tanner (nee Ruffatti), 94, of Harvey, IL, formerly of Coal City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. Born Aug. 19, 1926, Irene Jennie was a daughter of Domenic P. and Minnie (nee Reano) Ruffatti. She was raised and educated in Coal City where she attended Assumption Catholic School and graduated from Coal City High School with the class of 1943. Irene attended Metropolitan Business College in Joliet, and would gain employment with the Grundy County Circuit Clerk Office in Morris, and later with the Ordnance Ammo Center at the Joliet Arsenal, U.S. Government Procurement Division.

coalcitycourant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coal City, IL
Coal City, IL
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
City
Braidwood, IL
City
Midlothian, IL
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Morris, IL
City
Niles, IL
City
Harvey, IL
City
Rosamond, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Catholic Church#Coal City High School#The Ordnance Ammo Center#Chanute Air Force Base#Ascension Catholic Church#Mi#Il Route 113#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy