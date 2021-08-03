1 Canadian Small-Cap Stock That Needs to Be on Your Radar
Small-cap stocks may be key to outperforming the broader indices over the next decade and beyond. Undoubtedly, many investment legends are skeptical that the stock market can continue its incredible pace through the “Roaring 2020s.” While the markets may stumble along the way en route to modest returns, investors don’t have to settle. Indeed, by picking one’s spots carefully, investors can outpace the broader TSX Index over an extended duration.ca.investing.com
