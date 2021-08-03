1 Canadian Small-Cap Stock That Needs to Be on Your Radar

Thinking long term can have a profound impact on your ability to grow your nest egg. These growth, value, and income stocks would be the perfect place to put $300 to work. Patience pays when it comes to investing on Wall Street. Although there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the widely followed S&P 500 since the beginning of 1950, each and every one of these drops was eventually put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. In other words, it really does matter when you buy stakes in great businesses. What's important is your resolve to allow your investment thesis to play out over time.