Millions of Galaxy smartphone and tablet users worldwide have limited-time access to YouTube Premium for free whenever they purchase a Samsung mobile device, but once the trial period ends, they have a choice between continuing to use YouTube for free with ads or paying €11.99 a month for an ad-free experience with additional perks. And, let’s face it, many people abandon their YouTube Premium subscriptions the moment the free trial ends, precisely because of the €11.99 monthly fee. It’s too steep, and all the bells and whistles that come with Premium don’t always seem to be worth the price tag. Fortunately, YouTube is working on a solution.