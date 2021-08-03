Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Elizabeth Ashley Nieuwland Egnew – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 18, 1984 – July 30, 2021 (age 36) Our beautiful, selfless wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Elizabeth Ashley Nieuwland Egnew, 36, returned to her Heavenly Father unexpectedly on July 30, 2021. She was born with a full head of hair on a very snowy night on December 18, 1984, to Michael and Dianne (Pulsipher) Nieuwland. It is fitting that she was born during one of the most joyful times of the year as that was her personality throughout her life. She was always laughing, serving others, and planning her next Disney trip.

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Ashley
Person
Sarah
Person
Ryan
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Cache Valley Daily#Heavenly Father#Utah State University#The Ward Music Chair#Spirit#Jared Nathan Seth#Venmo Kyle Egnew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Karen Weeks – Cache Valley Daily

October 8, 1977 – August 1, 2021 (age 43) Karen Leslie (Bohlender) Weeks (43) was born October 8, 1977 in El Paso, Texas. She was active, yet shy as a young girl with a love for horses, dance, & her family. Karen spent a majority of her childhood living in the suburbs of Chicago where she excelled in her school work, was active in her community, & had a lot of friends.
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Allison Duffy – Cache Valley Daily

1979 – July 20, 2021 (age 41) Allison Duffy, 41, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 20th at her home. Allison was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and resided in Bayonne, New Jersey until 10 years ago when she moved to Logan, Utah. She graduated from Bayonne High School in 1997 and graduated from Jersey City State College in 2001, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. Being a people person, Allison worked in retail and customer service as the manager of a warehouse distributor while in Utah.
Brigham City, UTkvnutalk

Jerry Lamont Busenbark – Cache Valley Daily

December 6, 1948 – August 1, 2021 (age 72) Jerry Lamont Busenbark was born December 6, 1948 in Brigham City, Utah. His parents were Dee Lewis Busenbark and Dona Elizabeth Bowden Busenbark. He graduated from Box Elder High school in 1967 and received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of the State of New York.
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Jeanine Maughan Pond – Cache Valley Daily

May 8, 1933 – July 29, 2021 (age 88) Jeanine Maughan Pond passed away on July 29, 2021. Jeanine was born on May 8, 1933 in Logan, Utah to the late Archie Walters and LaVern Brown Maughan. She graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah and studied Music Education at Brigham Young University. She married Martin Taggart Pond on November 21, 1958 in the Logan Utah Temple. They have three children: Douglas, Gregory and Michael. Jeanine loved serving her family, serving in her church, and in the community.
Brigham City, UTkvnutalk

Michael Austin Davis – Cache Valley Daily

December 4, 2000 – July 22, 2021 (age 21) Michael Austin Davis was born December 4th, 2000 in Brigham City, UT and returned to his heavenly home on July 22nd, 2021 while serving his Father in Heaven in the Farmington, New Mexico Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he testified of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Dorothy Rae Thomas Cowley – Cache Valley Daily

Dorothy Rae Thomas Cowley passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 94 years old. She was born May 6, 1927, in Sanford, Colorado, to Harry D. Thomas and Bernice Colene Carter Thomas. She attended grade school in Sanford and in nearby Manassa. Her father was a school teacher....
Thatcher, UTkvnutalk

Courtney Lynn Oyler – Cache Valley Daily

Courtney Lynn Oyler was born on February 7, 1987, in Thatcher, Utah, and left us way to early, and completely unexpected, on July 28, 2021, due to a fight with pneumonia. From the early days of her life, it was clear Courtney was someone who would courageously cut her own path. As a young girl she was bitten by the snake she holding. “Don’t Worry!” she said. “It’s worse off than me. I was so mad I picked it up, swung it around my head and threw it as far as I could.”
Obituarieskvnutalk

Norris Jay Cooley – Cache Valley Daily

October 25, 1933 – July 24, 2021 (age 87) Norris Jay Cooley was a beloved father, a dedicated and faithful husband. A stalwart and steady brother. Plus an unwavering friend. He will be sorely missed. A viewing will be held on Friday July 30th, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m....
North Logan, UTkvnutalk

Vern Lee Ashcroft – Cache Valley Daily

1931 – July 24, 2021 (age 90) Vern Lee Ashcroft, 90, of North Logan, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31st at 11:00 am in the North Logan 2nd Ward, 1105 East 2100 North. There will be a visitation...
Obituarieskvnutalk

Duke Roger Ragan – Cache Valley Daily

Duke Roger Ragan, perfect, angelic son of Thomas Duke and Heidi Hiatt Ragan, was born on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and died peacefully in his loving mother’s arms after giving his parents six sweet, sacred hours. Duke’s heart has changed ours forever and our sweet baby boy will never be forgotten.
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Donna Louise Burns – Cache Valley Daily

Donna Louise Burns, 85, of Logan, passed away peacefully with her sons at her side, July 27, 2021. She was born Dec 3, 1936 in Lakewood, Ohio to Eleanor Schlepp and David Uherka. Donna’s father David lost his life in military service during the Second World War. Her mother Eleanor...
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Diane Ellen Jorgensen Johnson – Cache Valley Daily

Diane Ellen Jorgensen Johnson, 85, Preston, passed away July 27, 2021, at her home of natural causes due to age. Diane was born in Logan, Utah, on April 16, 1936, to Reese Myron and Nettie Homer Jorgensen. She was the second of three children and grew up surrounded by friends and relatives in Benson, UT.
Tremonton, UTkvnutalk

Maja Johanne Jensen Christensen – Cache Valley Daily

Maja Johanne Jensen Christensen passed away on August 2, 2021, in Tremonton, Utah. She was born August 22, 1935, in Prastbro, Vendsyssel Denmark, to Adolf Christian Peter Jensen and Anne Maria Andreasen, who are both deceased. Maja married Aldrid Marius Christensen on March 20, 1958, in the Salt Lake Temple....
Theater & DancePopculture

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, who appeared on a 2020 episode of My 600-lb Life, died Saturday while at her home in Tuckerton, New Jersey while surrounded by her family, according to her obituary. She was 30. Krasley's appearance in Season 8 of the TLC reality show, which chronicles people struggling with extreme weight issues, shed a light on her health struggles and their effect on her relationship with wife Beth.
Public HealthPopculture

'Hollywood Squares' Host Peter Marshall's Son Dies From COVID-19

Peter Marshall, who hosted the original version of The Hollywood Squares, announced on Friday that his son David LaCock died after contracting the coronavirus. Marshall, 95, and his wife Laurie Marshall were diagnosed with COVID-19 themselves in January. LaCock, who lived in Hawaii, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 30 after experiencing symptoms.
Burbank, CAPosted by
Deadline

Jane Withers Dies: Former Child Star And Voice Actress Was 95

Former child star Jane Withers died on Saturday evening in Burbank, California, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 95. The Atlanta native began a career in show business as a young child thanks to her mother’s determination to have one child in show business. Even her name was picked specifically so that “even with a long last name like Withers, it would fit on a marquee,” according to a statement from her daughter Kendall Errair. “My mother was such a special lady, Errair said. “She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking...
Obituarieskvnutalk

Kambrie Horsley – Cache Valley Daily

January 15, 2011 – July 26, 2021 (age 10) Our sweet, loving Kam Kam passed away Monday, July 26, following a terrible traffic accident. Words cannot describe the shock and sadness that we all feel. We will miss her terribly, but we find peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven and those family members beyond the veil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy