Elizabeth Ashley Nieuwland Egnew – Cache Valley Daily
December 18, 1984 – July 30, 2021 (age 36) Our beautiful, selfless wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Elizabeth Ashley Nieuwland Egnew, 36, returned to her Heavenly Father unexpectedly on July 30, 2021. She was born with a full head of hair on a very snowy night on December 18, 1984, to Michael and Dianne (Pulsipher) Nieuwland. It is fitting that she was born during one of the most joyful times of the year as that was her personality throughout her life. She was always laughing, serving others, and planning her next Disney trip.kvnutalk.com
