Elizabeth Ashley Nieuwland Egnew – Cache Valley Daily

Courtney Lynn Oyler was born on February 7, 1987, in Thatcher, Utah, and left us way to early, and completely unexpected, on July 28, 2021, due to a fight with pneumonia. From the early days of her life, it was clear Courtney was someone who would courageously cut her own path. As a young girl she was bitten by the snake she holding. “Don’t Worry!” she said. “It’s worse off than me. I was so mad I picked it up, swung it around my head and threw it as far as I could.”