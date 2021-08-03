Denver Board Rejects Challenge of Park Hill Safe-Camping Site

(Park Hills, MO) Members of the Park HIlls City Council will meet tonight. The agenda features a discussion concerning occupancy inspections for apartment and properties with multiple units. Councilmen also will talk about setting a public hearing date to gather input on the 2021 property tax rate. Several resolutions and bills are up for discussion including one authorizing the purchase of two 2018 Jeep SUV's from Auto Plaza for the Water and Wastewater Departments, another declaring surplus property and the sale thereof on Large Street, and a third authorizing the purchase of a control panel for the wastewater plant. Tonight's meeting of the Park Hills City Council begins at 6 o'clock at the council meeting room in downtown Park Hills. It's open to the public.
