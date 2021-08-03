Denver Board Rejects Challenge of Park Hill Safe-Camping Site

It was built nearly a century ago and today bids were accepted to bring it down. There were six companies that presented bids ranging from $88,000 to more than $200,000 for the opportunity to demolish the old depot on North West Street. The county now owns the building that was constructed in 1929 that is believed to have housed and maintained old interurban trains. It has too many structural issues to repair and the county received funding from the state's biennial budget of up to $200,000 to remove the building.