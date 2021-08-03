Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Denver Board Rejects Challenge of Park Hill Safe-Camping Site

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 16 days ago

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. After deliberating for a week, the Denver Board of Adjustment for Zoning Appeals has voted to uphold the permit for a safe-camping site in Park Hill. “My feeling is they have addressed most of what the...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Hill#Camping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Livingston, MTmtpr.org

Rezoning In Livingston As Cities Consider Tiny Homes As Solution To Housing Shortage

As Montana cities grapple with affordable housing availability, the city of Livingston is considering tiny homes as one part of the solution. On Tuesday Livingston City Commissioners discussed a proposed zoning change that would allow tiny homes in city limits as primary and accessory dwelling units. Mathieu Menard, Deputy Planning Director, says the proposal defines tiny homes as structures under 400 square feet that are built at an off site location.
Trafficroblawnews.com

City of Lawrenceville declares Porter Avenue 'no parking zone'

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Lawrenceville City Council met in regular session on Aug. 12 where a unanimous vote from the board opted to make the entire length of Porter Avenue a “no parking zone.” The new rules will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe...
Denver, COPosted by
Grant Underwood

4 parks in Denver to relax

DENVER, CO – Denver “The High Mile” City is one of the state that has the largest city park system in the United States. With more than 250 parks and around 5,000 acres of park spaces in total, Denver clearly has a lot to offer when it comes to beautiful outdoor spaces.
Mercer County, WVptonline.net

Commission rejects all bids for Glenwood Park Amphitheater

PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission voted Tuesday to reject all of the bids received for a proposed amphitheater project at Glenwood Recreation Park. All of the bids came in far over original estimates, and officials believe that is due to the current high cost of lumber and building supplies.
AdvocacyPosted by
Rental

ARA Foundation, Toro Company Revitalize Denver Park

A Community Impact Project aimed at giving back to communities across the country through rental-related projects has helped to restore a Denver-area park. Green Valley Ranch East Park was revitalized on July 21 through the project coordinated by the ARA Foundation and The Toro Company Foundation. Volunteers from local rental businesses teamed up with the Denver Parks and Recreation department to renovate baseball, softball, and mixed-use fields, paint backstops, repair fencing, and make improvements to park landscaping.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BRENHAM PARKS AND REC BOARD TO DISCUSS PARK PROJECTS

The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) to hear progress reports on several park projects. The board will cover projects funded in the 2020-21 Fiscal Year and receive updates on the grant programs associated with Phase 1(a) of the Brenham Family Park and the nature trail at Hohlt Park.
Park Hills, MOkfmo.com

Park Hills Council Meets Tonight

(Park Hills, MO) Members of the Park HIlls City Council will meet tonight. The agenda features a discussion concerning occupancy inspections for apartment and properties with multiple units. Councilmen also will talk about setting a public hearing date to gather input on the 2021 property tax rate. Several resolutions and bills are up for discussion including one authorizing the purchase of two 2018 Jeep SUV's from Auto Plaza for the Water and Wastewater Departments, another declaring surplus property and the sale thereof on Large Street, and a third authorizing the purchase of a control panel for the wastewater plant. Tonight's meeting of the Park Hills City Council begins at 6 o'clock at the council meeting room in downtown Park Hills. It's open to the public.
Denver, COdenvergazette.com

Board strikes down effort to reverse zoning permit for Park Hill managed homeless camp

The Denver Board of Zoning Appeals narrowly rejected an effort to reverse the zoning permit for the managed homeless campsite at Park Hill United Methodist Church. During the board meeting Tuesday, three of the five board members voted to reverse the zoning permit; however, the action required a four-vote supermajority to pass. With two board members voting against the reversal, the effort failed.
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Johnson City denies rezoning request for 122-unit apartment complex

Citing concerns about safety and traffic, the Johnson City Commission unanimously rejected a request to rezone an 11-acre property on Browns Mill Road, which would have allowed the construction of a 120-unit apartment complex. “I think (the land) should be developed and can be developed, and something nice can be...
Davidson, NCdavidson.nc.us

Town of Davidson Affordable Housing and Equity Board Meeting Rescheduled

The Town of Davidson Affordable Housing and Equity Board will hold a rescheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. via a Zoom format. For a preliminary agenda and accompanying materials, please see the town's meeting agenda webpage. For those interested in viewing the meeting, access the zoom webinar here.
Politicseasttown.org

Parks and Recreation Board Meeting

The Parks & Recreation Board Regular Meeting will be held in person in the Township meeting room with the option to attend virtually. Below are login instructions if you would like to attend virtually:. Tue, Aug 17, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (EDT) Please join my meeting from your...
Grant County, WIx1071.com

Grant County Board Rejects Mask Requirement in County Buildings

A divided Grant County Board of Supervisors has rejected a proposal to institute a face mask requirement in all county buildings. The 12-5 decision comes as Grant County, and the nation, experiences a resurgence of coronavirus infections, as well as spread among children. A report says several county board members argued that the coronavirus has spread and it is now too late to attempt to enforce wearing masks to prevent further transmission.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Minot Park Board

Agenda: The board will discuss construction on the Outdoor Recreation Area, zoo leopard exhibit, Magic City Discovery Center and South Hill Complex concessions and press box. The board will receive an update on the indoor facilities survey and discuss signage inventory. How to make your opinion known: Meetings are open...
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Allen County Commissioners receive bids for "Train Depot" demolition on North West Street

It was built nearly a century ago and today bids were accepted to bring it down. There were six companies that presented bids ranging from $88,000 to more than $200,000 for the opportunity to demolish the old depot on North West Street. The county now owns the building that was constructed in 1929 that is believed to have housed and maintained old interurban trains. It has too many structural issues to repair and the county received funding from the state's biennial budget of up to $200,000 to remove the building.
Retailwiartonecho.com

Port Elgin commercial plaza gets Town planning committee okay

Increased landscaping and parking offered by the developer of a proposed commercial plaza in Port Elgin helped convince Planning Committee members to approve planning changes to allow Westdell Development Corporation plans for a supermarket, restaurant with a drive through, outdoor sales area, and a rumoured Starbucks. Story continues below. This...
Loveland, OHlovelandmagazine.com

Pettit petition to run again for school board rejected by BOE

Loveland, Ohio – Homana Nebel an Administrative Associate with the Hamilton County Board of Elections has told Loveland Magazine that current Loveland City School Board member Michele Pettit’s nominating petitions to run for another four years on the Board has been rejected. Nebel said that there was a problem with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy