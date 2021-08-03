SWAP SHOP. 8-3

This craftsman original awaits you with its beauty inside and out, you will love the brick lined flower beds showing off the detail and design. The cabinets are oak, with a rich warm caramel color resembling barn wood and the walls are a gun barrel grey, with matching paint on the trim and the doors. The accent flooring is Vinyl Plank in the same grey tones, this does not show dirt. Additional details include bullnose edges on the corners of the walls, and you will find the Oil Rubbed Bronze Lighting and Hardware, make this an inviting place to call home. The kitchen has Brick Paver Back Splash, and the Granite is a Unique Pattern that is a perfect complement to the interior color. All appliances are Whirlpool and are in the Black Stainless which is one of the newer choices. Their are auto sensors on several lighting switches to allow you to conserve energy when you forget to turn off the switch. The family room is the center and offers a beautiful Rock Fireplace with a Gas Log that is operated remotely to keep you cozy on those cool days ahead. Barn Doors are at the entry of the Guest Bedrooms which has jack and jill arrangement which makes it easier for those hectic mornings. The Master Bedroom is Split and you will find the Bath to be open and Spacious, with beautiful detail in the Tile in the Large Walk in Shower. Check out the Closet, well organized and ready for your stuff. Low Redlick Taxes and we are on city water and sewer, so no septic issues. This home does have an HOA, but only $25.00 per month and you have Street Lamps and Sidewalks. Check us out.