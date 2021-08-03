Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

SWAP SHOP. 8-3

shoredailynews.com
 4 days ago

Looking for parts for 2001 chrysler town counrty mini van or dodge caravan 6097804960. 1996 SUZUKI SIDEKICK !! SELLING FOR PARTS!!! DOES NOT RUN! 757-387-7208. Hunter ceiling fan with light $15 obo wooden bunk beds $15 obo 757-695-0402. FREE 24FT ROUND 4 FT Deep 32POOL. Has been sitting with water...

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Mobile Home#Fox#Toilet Seat#Whirlpool#Swap Shop#Chrysler#Dodge Caravan#Suzuki Sidekick#Asis#Lg Whirlpool Dryer#Canco#Craftsman#Fox Grove Parksley#Lamps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Onley, VAshoredailynews.com

Swap Shop items from Thursdsay, August 5, 2021

1.An NMA credit card was found at WalMart in Onley. The person who found it is turning it to the NMA Exmore branch. 2. Men’s FOL A-Shirts sz 3X, 5 pk new in pkg, 2 @ $8 each or 2 for $15. 757-787-7259. 3. Free pallets ready for pick up...
Shoppingshoredailynews.com

Swap Shop Items from Wednesday, July 28, 2021

2.Fishing Reels, Dale Earnhardt memorabilia, Belle Haven handyman special, 3 bedroom, owner financing 757-414-0429. 3.3 bed 2 bath mobile home, on 3.5 acres of land 757-894-9564. 4.LF VCR to borrow 757-787-3882. 5.LF somebody to fix a boat lift in Gargatha, TEXT 703-819-9382. 6.various size 3x t-shirts 757-787-7259. 7.275gal Kerosene tank...
ShoppingFarm and Dairy

New furniture, quilts, horses, and misc.

New Furniture Sells @ 9:30 A.M.: 5 pc. Brown Maple bedroom suite w/ smoke gray stain, 5pc. Brown Maple bedroom suite, 5 pc. Brown Maple & Elm 2 tone bedroom suite, Roll top desk, dining room table w/ 6 chairs, red oak sewing cabinet w/ serger lift, red oak secretary desk, reclaimed lumber secretary desk,cedar blanket chest, rustic red oak blanket chest, 2 old church pews, TV stand and more. QUILTS & WALL- HANGERS sell @ 1:00 P.M.: Sunshine & Shadow w/ stars, Star Spin, Chrysalis, Star, Chevron, Maison Log Cabin, Granny Patches, Lone Star & lots more. Note: We are accepting quality quilt consignments.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Cars in Need of an Engine Swap: Window Shop with Car and Driver

A couple of months ago, a viewer suggested this week’s very fun challenge, but we kept putting it off. Leave enough comments, though, and we’re bound to listen. The premise: Find a car that would benefit from an engine swap and create something interesting, like this Volvo 240 with a Mustang powertrain. Engine swaps can be extremely rewarding, but they can also be a total nightmare. Each member of the WS crew had to come up with both the car in need and the engine replacement, cobble together some loose plan to get it all to work, and spend less than $20,000.
Shoppingprincetonherald.com

Tax free shopping scheduled for August 6-8

Texas shoppers have the opportunity to save money the weekend of Aug. 6-8 when sales taxes are eliminated on most clothing and school supplies priced below $100. Shoppers can save about $8 on every $100 they spend on items such as footwear, bookbags, accessories, including headbands or jewelry and watches.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Man found a tarantula so ‘humongous’, he had to call the police

A Wiltshire man who caught a ‘humongous’ tarantula on his wall was so shocked by his find he had to call the police. Tony Upton-Huang, 57 had just returned home from dropping his wife off at work on July 21 when he saw the creature on the side of his house in Swindon.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Guests jump out of Splash Mountain log during the ride!

We have some exclusive news for you. A friend of the blog is at the Magic Kingdom today and spotted some unusual guest behavior on Splash Mountain when guests jumped out of the log. Here’s the photos and details. Splash Mountain is a fan favorite ride at the Magic Kingdom....
ShoppingEarth 911

5 Best Products to Pick Up at Your Local Swap Shop

Attention, Freecyclers. You may be missing out on one of the best options to pick up free products: your local household hazardous waste (HHW) product exchange room. The name doesn’t sound very glamorous, which is why many are nicknamed swap shops. The basic premise is that community members bring in their HHW for disposal, and the city offers partially used products for free pick-up instead of paying to dispose of them.
Grocery & Supermaketmoneytalksnews.com

8 Products That Make Grocery Shopping Easier

Does shopping for food and sundries stress you out? Take a deep breath and grab your grocery list, because we’re here to help!. From convenient bag carriers to a shopping cart cellphone holder and handle cover, we’ve rounded up a variety of Amazon products that can help make grocery shopping feel like less of a chore.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Houston House Plant Group presents Plant Swap n Shop

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston House Plant Group is a Facebook group for all plant lovers that has grown to more than 8,000 members in just two years. The group is celebrating this milestone by hosting their first Plant Swap n Shop.
Home & Gardensellingtexarkana.com

520 Arnold Lane

This craftsman original awaits you with its beauty inside and out, you will love the brick lined flower beds showing off the detail and design. The cabinets are oak, with a rich warm caramel color resembling barn wood and the walls are a gun barrel grey, with matching paint on the trim and the doors. The accent flooring is Vinyl Plank in the same grey tones, this does not show dirt. Additional details include bullnose edges on the corners of the walls, and you will find the Oil Rubbed Bronze Lighting and Hardware, make this an inviting place to call home. The kitchen has Brick Paver Back Splash, and the Granite is a Unique Pattern that is a perfect complement to the interior color. All appliances are Whirlpool and are in the Black Stainless which is one of the newer choices. Their are auto sensors on several lighting switches to allow you to conserve energy when you forget to turn off the switch. The family room is the center and offers a beautiful Rock Fireplace with a Gas Log that is operated remotely to keep you cozy on those cool days ahead. Barn Doors are at the entry of the Guest Bedrooms which has jack and jill arrangement which makes it easier for those hectic mornings. The Master Bedroom is Split and you will find the Bath to be open and Spacious, with beautiful detail in the Tile in the Large Walk in Shower. Check out the Closet, well organized and ready for your stuff. Low Redlick Taxes and we are on city water and sewer, so no septic issues. This home does have an HOA, but only $25.00 per month and you have Street Lamps and Sidewalks. Check us out.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

Functionality And Style – The Rattan Laundry Basket

The rattan laundry basket is the essential everyday object that has been used for ages, to store (and hide) dirty laundry while waiting for the next laundry. If it is useful, it can also be aesthetic, going perfectly with our decor including that of the bathroom!. So that laundry management...
Interior Designkshb.com

How To Make A Bed Frame Out Of Ikea’s Kallax Storage Shelves

One of the things people love about Ikea furniture is how the pieces emphasize function over fancy design. Sometimes simplicity translates into a form of beautiful genius in the ways the furniture pieces can be repurposed. We’ve seen a brilliant mom use Ikea bookcases as room dividers in her kids’ bedroom. And we marveled at Ikea’s ingenuity when the company released a guide on how to use its furniture to build forts, castles and caves.
Travelgearjunkie.com

Today’s Bargains: 50% Off Columbia Hiking Boots, and More

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below to save on gear for your next adventure. Columbia Peakfreak X2 Mid OutDry Boot — Men’s & Women’s: $60-90 (Up to 50% Off) Designed for performance on any terrain, these hiking boots feature...
LifestyleHGTV

10 Blanket Ladders We Love

I may or may not leave stray blankets strewn across the living room floor regularly. Am I proud of this habit? No. Does my husband enjoy wading through fleece throws on his way to the kitchen? No, again. That said, this is a judgment-free zone, and if I’m going through life with blankets haphazardly barricading my path, then I have a hunch I’m not the only one.
Cambria, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

Cambria Nursery and Florist offers summertime fun

Enjoy Yoga in the Garden and DIY projects in August. –Cambria Nursery and Florist is bringing back their popular workshops and events this summer. Whether you are new to gardening or an expert, these classes are a great place to learn new skills. The nursery has two great events coming up that both offer zen-like experiences:
Apparelmomtastic.com

The Best Baby Pants

Of all the categories of baby clothes, pants are one of the hardest to perfect. A good pair of pants should be made of a comfortable, soft material, be durable, and be easy to put on and off, even when your little one is wiggling around. They should also be easy to wash, for obvious reasons. Fortunately, there are a ton of great options out there. We've researched and compiled some of the best ones, saving you the time and energy that you could and should be spending with your little bundle of joy.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $524,900

Welcome HOME! This beautifully designed home features 2726 sqft 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom upstairs can be used as a bonus room/flex room), office, 4 full baths, and a half bath. This functional open concept floor-plan is one everyone will love! The large living room boasts a floor to ceiling brick surfaced, wood burning fireplace, soaring ceilings that pop from 11ft to 13ft tall accented with wood beams, and two sets of French doors overlooking the incredible back porch & outdoor kitchen! The stunning kitchen offers a large island, beautiful custom cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, an extra storage closet, stainless steel appliances, a large apron front sink, a gas cooktop, a microwave drawer, & double ovens! The primary bedroom suite is the picture of relaxation with a free standing tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, tons of natural light, & a huge custom closet conveniently connected to the laundry room! Each secondary bedroom has its own bath & large walk-in closet. Be sure to take note of the abundant storage throughout! This home is not only gorgeous, it is functional! Set up your private tour today!

Comments / 0

Community Policy