Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Idaho Daybook

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com. To see your Daybooks and...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boise Bureau#Ap Planner#Dhw#Idhw Pio#Meridian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Every Idaho Gun Owner Needs This

I have been shooting since I was 12. BB guns before that sure, but the first time I went out with real guns with my dad was in the Arizona desert at 12. He started me off with a 22 rifle. After a emptying it out twice I handed it back to him to load again. I was not paying attention behind me and didn't realize he switched guns on me. So the third round when I went to shoot my shoulder nearly knocked out of its socket. -or at least it felt that way- Good ol daddy dearest wanted to see how I handled a 30 odd 6. I handled it all right but a heads up would have been nice.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Take A Stand Group Continues Pressure on Idaho Lawmakers

The group Take a Stand continues to pressure lawmakers to reconvene over the employer-mandated vaccinations. The group announced last week that they would be polling Idahoans, both health care workers and non-healthcare workers, to find out the position on mandatory vaccines of an experimental drug. "Unlike the many legislators who...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Legislators Meet Monday at Statehouse

The movement to help save Idaho hospital workers continues this week as a group of legislators will press conference at the statehouse this Monday at noon. State Representative Ron Nate of Rexburg sent the release announcing this gathering. He, along with State Representatives Judy Boyle and Tammy Nichols, are the primary contacts for this event. Protecting individual rights and privacy in medical decisions continues to be both a local and national debate during the recent resurgence of the Covid virus.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Bull Gone Wild

Usually, when you're at a coffee shop and folks are talking about bulls and bears, one has to think folks are speculating about their stocks on Wall Street. We've all heard of a bull or bear market in recent years. However, in Idaho, it has been the summer of bears and bulls. Rodeos and bulls are in the news recently, as we've reported here from our colleague Mateo. You can review our recent Idaho story involving a bear here.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Man Pulls Gun On Bull In Eastern Idaho

This is the most Idaho headline I've ever written, and it's real!. Thanks to our friends at the Big Country News Connection for the story... It was the Preston Night Rodeo in Eastern Idaho, Governor Brad Little was in attendance, it was the top-notch cowboys rope, ride and race and all was going well when a bull got a little close to the crowd. According to Big Country News Connection, "After throwing his rider, the bull took off to the west side of the arena, eyed the fence and jumped. Shrieking fans parted as the bull balanced momentarily on the fence, and cable broke, rocking him backwards and back into the arena. Clowns jumped into action, distracting him from trying to escape again, and he was soon corralled behind the chutes where he belong. A photo from the incident shows a man in the crowd pointing a pistol at the bull while the animal was on the fence."
Idaho StateHerald-Journal

Delta Variant Identified in Southeast Idaho

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) received laboratory confirmation of a confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2), in Bannock County. With the emergence of this highly contagious variant in southeast Idaho, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is highly encouraging individuals 12 years of age and older to get vaccinated. Southeast Idaho’s current vaccination rate is only 41%. “The best option we have is for people to be vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and highly effective, and we encourage you to choose to be vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to protect yourself and the people you care about.” stated Maggie Mann, SIPH Director.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Patriots Roll Tomorrow

Idaho is one of, if not the most patriotic state in the union. Unlike other states, the Gem State community supports their country. Sunday law enforcement will reduce speeds and temporarily block access to eastbound Interstate 84 between Nampa and Mountain Home Sunday, July 25, for a motorcycle motorcade, reports ITD in a release.
Idaho StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst County to Live in Idaho

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S. is alarming, there are many […]
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Yahoo News: “This Idaho is nothing like the Idaho I grew up in,”

Idaho is once again in the national news, and this time it's not a positive depiction of our great state. However, it is an accurate one courtesy of Yahoo News. The article interviews folks that have been impacted, like all of us, by the recent invasion of new Idahoans due to Covid. We learn that some folks literally were walking through our neighborhoods knocking on doors soliciting homes for $50,000-$150,000 over market prices for homes. They want to live in Idaho and are willing to pay for it.
Idaho Statebluemountaineagle.com

Letter: Idaho takes a different direction

On Aug. 4, Grant County Court is having it first public meeting required by the ballot measure passed in May regarding Greater Idaho. Now is the time to discuss the issues and let the commissioners know if we want to be part of Idaho or remain with Oregon. Which government do we feel best represents the values of Grant County?
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Questionable Return to Normal?

Is it me, or is 2021 starting to feel like 2020 all over again? It seems 'the return to normal' euphoria has begun to wane as mask mandates and cancellations due to Covid are creeping into our headlines once again. As we reported recently, Saint Alphonsus has canceled their annual Festival of Trees fundraiser, citing Covid concerns.
Idaho StateIdaho Mountain Express

Cowboy up, Idaho

Idahoans have always been proud of their heritage as tough, independent, can-do people. It’s time to honor that heritage, cowboy up and get vaccinated. Unless COVID-19 vaccination rates increase, Idaho will see a re-run of the bad old days last year when infection rates rose in the fall and spiked high enough to nearly overwhelm hospitals in the winter.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho Republican legislature

Over the last several years it has become obvious that our Idaho Republican legislature is not paying attention to the Idaho residents and acting on bills and passing laws that are contrary to the desires and needs of the majority of the residents in Idaho. The most blatant negative impact to Idaho voters during this this past legislative session. The last citizens’ initiative that passed at the ballot box, Medicaid Expansion, made this obvious. It took a Herculean effort to pass the Medicaid expansion initiative requiring that Idaho accept Medicaid Expansion. It required 6% of signatures of registered voters in 18 legislative districts. In 2020 the legislature tried to overturn the will of the people by repealing Medicaid Expansion in Idaho and failed due to the Governor’s veto. This last legislative session our Republican legislature passed a bill which became law with Governor Little’s signature making any citizens’ initiative essentially impossible to meet by requiring 6% of the voters’, signatures from all 35 legislative districts. At the ballot box on Nov. 2018 the citizens’ initiative passed Medicaid Expansion with 61 % of the votes indicating that it was supported not only by Democrats but also by the unaffiliated and Republicans alike.
AgricultureKTVZ

Idaho News Coverage Advisory

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
Idaho StateWRAL

Editorial Roundup: Idaho

Belly buttons are more common than a sense of shame. State Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, has an answer for everything. Everything, that is, except when the father of an Idaho Senate page essentially asks Giddings, who is running for lieutenant governor, to do what any responsible adult in her situation would: apologize.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Hemp Agenda Revealed

Hemp and its cousin marijuana have been a point of contention in the Gem State for many years. Idaho is the only state in the nation that has not legalized any form of marijuana. The legislature struggled with the issue for years before finally approving a bill that would allow...
Idaho StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Least Educated City in Idaho

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho conservatives are first rate

“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.” ― J.K. Rowling. I spend a disproportionate amount of time critiquing Republicans, and for good reason. What good does it do to call out the left side of the spectrum when they’re not my intended audience? There is no reasoning with bonkers, and a good percentage of the left is decidedly bonkers. They’re masters at the art of projection and like to claim that the problem in this country is the rise of the far-right, but since when is Marxism the center of the political spectrum? Objective reviews like that from Pew Research have consistently shown that it’s the left that has shifted far from the center in their collective beliefs. Thus, I cater my message to my own tribe, which is conservative and where I hope to spur action.
Idaho Stateidahoednews.org

Facts about Idaho charter schools

Questions and confusion swirl around Idaho’s decades-old charter school movement. What was their original purpose? How are they funded differently from traditional public schools? How do they perform?. These questions accompany the schools’ continued growth in Idaho, their mixed academic achievement and their struggles to serve minority and poor students.
Idaho Stateidahoednews.org

Idaho charters still stir debate

Idaho charter schools still stir debate, but the debate has shifted over the years. After more than 20 years of operation, the schools are here to stay — a reality that’s taken traditional educators’ concerns about charters largely from whether they should be allowed to operate, to how to effectively manage their growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy