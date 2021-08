SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Masks are once again required for indoor public gatherings, regardless of the vaccination status, the Sacramento County Department of Health has announced. The county issued a statement that reads, in part: “All residents must wear masks in all indoor public settings, venues, gatherings, and workplaces, such as, but not limited to: offices, retail stores, restaurants and bars, theaters, family entertainment centers, conference centers, and State and local government offices serving the public.” The health order comes as the result of the day-over-day increase of COVID-19 from the Delta variant, the county said. The county points to the daily rate of...