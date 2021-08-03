Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

27 NFL teams hit 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iqkig_0bGfVkBU00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that 90% of NFL players have received at least one of the available COVID-19 vaccine doses.

There's more good news as the league prepares to begin the preseason with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, 27 teams have reached the 85% coronavirus vaccination threshold that allows for the loosening of some health and safety protocols. Nine teams have over 95% of players vaccinated.

The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team are reportedly among clubs that haven't yet hit the 85% vaccination mark. While the other three franchises aren't known, Williams explained that the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals were responsible for two of the lowest vaccination rates ahead of training camp.

The NFL and NFL Players Association aren't mandating players be vaccinated to participate in the season, but the league can force teams to forfeit and withhold game checks if any matchup can't be completed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel. The NFL has also threatened to fine unvaccinated players $14,650 each time they violate coronavirus-related protocols.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Covid 19#American Football#Hall Of Fame Game#Pro Football Talk#The Minnesota Vikings#Washington Football Team#The Indianapolis Colts#Nfl Players Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

When Broncos Fans Should Start Worrying About Camp Injuries Stacking Up

Denver Broncos training camp has only started and some players are already getting banged up. Starting nose tackle Mike Purcell is going to miss some time with a sprained ankle while first-string linebacker Josey Jewell is missing time with a groin injury. Neither is expected to miss a lot of...
NFLYardbarker

Jimmy Johnson zings Jerry Jones after Cowboys Ring of Honor announcement

Jimmy Johnson zinged Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner finally said he would put the team’s former coach into the Ring of Honor. Johnson’s absence from the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor has been a major ongoing omission given that the 78-year-old rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFL247Sports

Larry Fitzgerald updates status for 2021 NFL season

As the start of training camp approaches, it remains unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals or sign with another team for his 18th season in the NFL. Fitzgerald is now 37 years old and will turn 38 before the start of the 2021 NFL season — very few guys play as long as he has.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Here's What T.J. Watt Said About New Teammate Melvin Ingram

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is looking forward to playing alongside new teammate Melvin Ingram. The three-time Pro Bowler spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, playing alongside TJ's brother, Derek Watt, for four seasons before the fullback joined the Steelers last season. “I am...
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Colbert Claims Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Being Slowed In Camp Not Due To Contract Situation

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt hasn’t done much of anything outside of some individual drills so far in this year’s training camp and that’s not likely to change until at least after the team returns to practice following their Thursday preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. With watt essentially being a training camp practice spectator these last few weeks, it’s lead to speculation that he’s waiting for a contract extension to be finalized before upping his participation level. So, is that what is really going on with Watt? Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed that very question recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy