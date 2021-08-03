27 NFL teams hit 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that 90% of NFL players have received at least one of the available COVID-19 vaccine doses.

There's more good news as the league prepares to begin the preseason with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, 27 teams have reached the 85% coronavirus vaccination threshold that allows for the loosening of some health and safety protocols. Nine teams have over 95% of players vaccinated.

The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team are reportedly among clubs that haven't yet hit the 85% vaccination mark. While the other three franchises aren't known, Williams explained that the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals were responsible for two of the lowest vaccination rates ahead of training camp.

The NFL and NFL Players Association aren't mandating players be vaccinated to participate in the season, but the league can force teams to forfeit and withhold game checks if any matchup can't be completed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel. The NFL has also threatened to fine unvaccinated players $14,650 each time they violate coronavirus-related protocols.