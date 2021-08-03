PGA Tour announces 2021-22 schedule, collaboration with Euro Tour
The PGA Tour released its 2021-22 season schedule on Tuesday, also announcing new details of its collaboration with the European Tour to co-sanction three events. The "strategic alliance" between the PGA and European tours, which initially was announced last fall, will mark the first time outsideof World Golf Championships events that three tournaments will count on both on both tours, providing more playing opportunities as well as points toward each tour's respective season-long points races, the PGA Tour's FedExCup and the European Tour's Race to Dubai.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
