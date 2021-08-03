Cancel
SANS Institute Partners With Norfolk State University To Offer Historically Black Colleges And University Students Cybersecurity Training And Certification Scholarships

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification in the world, is pleased to announce our second SANS+HBCU Cyber Academy in conjunction with Norfolk State University (NSU) in Norfolk, Va. As the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of the most affordable institutions in their region, NSU has been chosen by SANS for this program that helps level the playing field and provides HBCU students direct access to industry-leading training and certifications for free.

This will provide essential resources and support for NSU students of color looking to be successful in the cyber space.

The Norfolk State University scholarship academy begins in August 2021 and includes free access to:

  • Pre-determined SANS courseware
  • GIAC Certification attempts
  • Current and future SANS Summits
  • SANS Subject-Matter Expert support
  • Private Slack channel for communication, collaboration, and questions

"We are elated to be announcing the partnership between Norfolk State University and the SANS+HBCU Committee. Establishing this partnership will serve as a foundational stepping stone for providing essential resources and support for NSU students of color looking to achieve success in the cyber space. Creating a bridge to diversify and spotlight black talent in the cyberspace has been a personal goal of mine and building this partnership broadens the horizon for years to come. Welcome Norfolk State University to the SANS+HBCU Family." - Monisha Bush, Media Partnership Coordinator- SANS+HBCU

The SANS+HBCU committee focuses the deep resources of SANS on creating a bridge to diversify cybersecurity with innovative black talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities through partnership, training, certification, resources, advocacy, and mentorship.

sans.org/hbcu.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cyber security training events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their "human" cybersecurity risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the internet's early warning system—the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. ( https://www.sans.org)

About Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University is a comprehensive urban public institution that is committed to transforming students' lives through exemplary teaching, research, and service. Offering a supportive academic and culturally diverse environment for all, the University empowers its students to turn their aspirations into reality and achieve their full potential as well rounded, resourceful citizens and leaders for the 21st century. With annual operating revenues exceeding $196 million, and more than 1,200 employees and more than 30,000 alumni, NSU plays a vital economic and social role in the City of Norfolk, the Hampton Roads region, and across Virginia. ( https://www.nsu.edu/)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sans-institute-partners-with-norfolk-state-university-to-offer-historically-black-colleges-and-university-students-cybersecurity-training-and-certification-scholarships-301347494.html

