Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global And China IDC Market Research Report 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020-2021 China IDC Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 national and key regional IDC market report series are based on the overall industry, rigorous research and data accumulation. It is the in-depth study of the current situation of the domestic and foreign IDC markets from 2020 to 2021.Under the trend of new infrastructure, the publisher has done the systematic analysis of the new pattern that the industry is about to form. The reports are released from May to June 2021.

Comprehensive and detailed data were obtained from questionnaire surveys and interviews with 2000+ IDC service providers, 10000+ customers of various types, and dozens of investment and financing institutions. Then with the analyst's meticulous research and summary, the reports are finally formed. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 2020 Global IDC Industry Development Overview1.1 2020 Global IDC Market Size Analysis 1.2 2020 Global IDC Market Development Features1.3 Global Key Regions IDC Market Development Overview Chapter 2 2020 China IDC Industry Development Overview2.1 China IDC Market Size2.2 China IDC Market Structure2.3 China IDC Market Features Chapter 3 2020 China IDC Industry Development Policy Environment Analysis3.1 Development of China Data Center Industry Policies3.2 New Infrastructure Policies3.3 2020 Data Center Industry Policies3.4 Digital Industry Policies Chapter 4 2020 China IDC Industry Supply Analysis4.1 China IDC Industry Machine Room Layout4.2 China IDC Industry Machine Room Scale Analysis4.3 China IDC Industry Technology Development Trend Chapter 5 2020 China IDC Industry Demand Analysis5.1 China IDC Industry Customer Demand Overview5.2 China IDC Market Internet Customer Analysis 5.3 China IDC Market Traditional Industrial Customer Analysis Chapter 6 2020 China IDC Industry Market Competition Research6.1 China IDC Service Provider Profile6.2 China IDC Industry Market Competitive Landscape6.3 China IDC Service Provider Competition Analysis 6.4 China IDC Industry Market Competition Development Chapter 7 Future China IDC Industry Development Trend Forecast7.1 2021-2023 China IDC Business Market Size Forecast 7.2 Future China IDC Industry Supply and Demand Forecast Chapter 8 2020 China IDC Industry Investment Analysis8.1 China IDC Industry Investment Scale Analysis8.2 China IDC Industry Investment Prospect Analysis8.3 China IDC Industry Investment Opportunities Analysis 8.4 China IDC Industry Investment Risks Analysis Companies Mentioned

  • China Telecom
  • China Unicom
  • China Mobile
  • GDS
  • 21Vianet
  • Sinnet
  • Chindata Group
  • KEHUA DATA
  • Forest Eternal
  • Dr. Peng
  • Range Technology
  • AtHub
  • CEICLOUD
  • ChinaCache
  • NETNIC
  • CloudVSP
  • Daily Tech
  • Yuntai Hulian

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lldkl3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-idc-market-research-report-2021-301347196.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Telecom#China Unicom#Idc#Market Research#Researchandmarkets Com#Data Center Industry#Sinnet Chindata Group#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Softwaregetmarketreport.com

Global DSM Software Market Rising Trends, Industry Analysis and Demands 2021 to 2027

Global DSM Software Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 just released a report on the MarketQuest.biz. It presents a comprehensive and detailed report on the current situation, focusing on the fundamental factors, market strategies, and key players’ successful development. Research helps decision-makers and business professionals make effective strategic choices. It provides an objective and in-depth assessment of the existing patterns, drivers, obstacles, limitations, developments, opportunities / high growth areas that will help stakeholders make strategic decisions based on current and future market trends.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Disposable Incomes To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the luxury travel market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,232.77 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information of various vendors operating in the market including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC(US) , Absolute Travel Inc.(US) , Butterfield & Robinson Inc.( Canada) , Classic Journeys(US) , Cox & Kings Ltd.( India) , Indigenous Tourism BC( Canada) , Odyssey World(UK) , Responsible Travel(UK) , Scott Dunn(UK) , and Travelopia (UK).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption Of Vending Machines To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the vending machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information on leading vendors in the market including Azkoyen SA( Spain) , Compass Group Plc(UK) , Crane Co.(US) , FAS International Srl( Italy) , Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.( Japan) , GLORY Ltd.( Japan) , Orasesta Spa( Italy) , Royal Vendors Inc.(US) , Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd.( Japan) , and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK).
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Residential Portable Generator Market In The US | Analyzing Growth In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential portable generator market in the US in the electrical components & equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 87.76 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the position of various vendors including Briggs & Stratton Corp.(US) , Caterpillar Inc. (US) , Cummins Inc. (US) , DuroMax Power Equipment(US) , Eaton Corp. Plc (US) , Generac Power Systems Inc.(US) , Honda Motor Co. Ltd.( Japan) , Kohler Co.(US) , Westinghouse Electric Corp.(US) , and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. ( Japan).
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Made-In-China.Com: Latest Technology In China Brings Expo Experience To Life

NANJING, China, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, will be holding its largest ever Virtual Sourcing Expofrom August 16 to August 27, 2021 via its website and mobile app. With travel to China still remaining largely impractical, Made-in-China.com is working hard to ensure...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Report 2021: Market To Reach $870.6 Million By 2027 - End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors To Account For $687.6 Million

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Reach $870.6 Million by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors estimated at US$455.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$870.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Growth Analysis In Packaged Food & Meats Industry|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast |Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the packaged coconut water market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16.52% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coffee Creamer Market In The US To Grow By USD 2.51 Billion| Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Creamer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Technavio has been monitoring the coffee creamer market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Air Pollution Control Market Growth In Industrial Machinery Industry | Over $ 30 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market size is expected to increase by USD 30.18 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market position of various vendors including Airex Industries Inc.( Canada) , Andritz AG( Austria) , Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.(US) , Camfil AB( Sweden) , Donaldson Co. Inc.(US) , General Electric Co.(US) , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.( Japan) , RAFAKO GROUP( Poland) , Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.( Japan) , and Thermax Ltd. ( India).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Med-X, Inc. Secures $100 Million Expansion Capital Commitment From Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Med-X, Inc. (MED-X) announced a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GGY will provide MED-X with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of MED-X's common stock.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Global Smartphone Market Grows 13.2% in Q2 Despite Supply Concerns, finds IDC

The global Smartphone market grew 13.2% in the second quarter despite supply concerns and vendor shakeups, according to IDC. According to preliminary data from IDC, smartphone vendors shipped a total of 313.2 million devices during the quarter, which further proves this market is headed back toward sustained growth. Every region contributed to the overall growth except for China, where the lack of flagship product launches, weaker than expected demand, and the further decline of the Huawei brand pulled the market down 10% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

IDC: Global smartphone market grew by 13.2% in Q2 with Samsung in the lead

The latest IDC report brings more clarity into the global smartphone shipments for the April-June period. Samsung led the way with 59 million shipments ahead of Xiaomi with 53.1 million and Apple with 44.2 million. Xiaomi posted an impressive 86.6% yearly growth as it and other Chinese rivals aim to fill the void left by Huawei.
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
Industrycommunitynewscorp.com

Global Food Service Equipment Market 2021 Business Standards and Competition Landscape 2027 |Electrolux, Libbey Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The report curated by Zion Market Research on the Global Food Service Equipment Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Size, Share, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis, And Forecast, 2021-2027 is the finest fabrication of expertise and trust. The report elaborates the industry-wide research analysis on the dynamics of the parent industry. The report is based on multidisciplinary approaches to unveil the possible avenues and untapped potential in the global Food Service Equipment market. Our analysts have deeply assessed the competitive landscape and projected the strategic framework adopted by successful leaders in the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy