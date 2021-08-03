Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates Social Capital Hedosophia Holding Corp. III's Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - IPOC, CLOV

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III ("SCH III") (IPOC) , now known as Clover Health Investments, Corp. ("Clover Health") (CLOV) - Get Report breached their fiduciary duties to SCH III and its shareholders. If you were an SCH III shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

Scott+Scott is investigating whether SCH III's board of directors or senior management failed to manage SCH III in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to SCH III shareholders, and whether SCH III's shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On October 5, 2020, SCH III executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Clover Health, with a November 17, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On January 7, 2021, SCH III closed the merger transaction, with Clover Health continuing as the successor entity. On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research issued a report claiming that Clover Health was misleadingly hiding governmental investigations from the public.

What You Can Do

If you were an SCH III shareholder, you may have legal claims against SCH III's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California,Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006015/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Llp#Ipoc#Board Of Directors#Hedosophia Holding Corp#Clov#Ipoc#Clover Health#Sch Iii#Hindenburg Research#Advertising View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline - ATVI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) - Get Report between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important October 4, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Activision Blizzard...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report ("FTA") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Intersect ENT, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. ("Intersect" or the "Company") (XENT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Medtronic plc ("Medtronic") (MDT) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash for each share of Intersect common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Generac Holdings Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - GNRC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Generac may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Generac...
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. - CSOD

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CSOD) to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cornerstone will receive $57.50 in cash for each share of Cornerstone they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) from April 20, 2021 through August 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 13, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) securities from October 7, 2020 through July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global On Its Pending Sale To Apax Partners LLP

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Social Solutions Global (Social Solutions), a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners (Vista), on its pending sale to Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Social Solutions is a leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. The pending sale of Social Solutions is part of a three-company merger alongside CyberGrants and EveryAction, creating a diversified social impact software platform serving nonprofits, public sector agencies and corporations. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FTC Solar Announces Individual Waiver Of Certain Lockup Restriction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that a large shareholder and director of the Company has received a limited waiver from the representatives of the Company's underwriters under a Lock-Up Letter Agreement that was entered into in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The waiver is to permit such shareholder to pledge common stock in the Company as collateral for a margin loan, and does not otherwise permit such shareholder to sell common stock prior to the end of the lockup period. The waiver will take effect on August 10, 2021 and the shares of common stock may be pledged on or after such date.
Businessaccountingtoday.com

FASB to allow private companies a practical way to account for share-based awards

The Financial Accounting Standards Board has endorsed a recommendation from its Private Company Council to allow a practical expedient for a private company to determine the current price input of equity-classified share-based awards issued to both employees and nonemployees. During a meeting Wednesday, the board agreed to issue an accounting...
BusinessHarvard Health

Statement by Commissioners Lee and Crenshaw on Nasdaq’s Diversity Proposals

Allison Herren Lee and Caroline Crenshaw are Commissioners at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This post is based on their recent public statement. The views expressed in the post are those of Commissioner Lee and Commissioner Crenshaw, and do not necessarily reflect those of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the other Commissioners, or the Staff.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing August 9, 2021

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (TRONU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing August 9, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 18,500,000 units, completed on June 21, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "TRONU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "TRON" and "TRONW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ITERUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Iterum Therapeutics Plc And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iterum Therapeutics plc ("Iterum" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ITRM) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Iterum securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 4, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces Closing Of The First Tranche Of Its Previously Announced Private Placement Of Up To $1.2 Million For Software Development/Enhancement And Operations

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (" Placement") of up to $1.2 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy