Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV's Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - GOEV, HCAC

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("Hennessy Capital IV") (HCAC) - Get Report, now known as Canoo Inc. ("Canoo") (GOEV) , breached their fiduciary duties to Hennessy Capital IV and its shareholders. If you were a Hennessy Capital IV shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Hennessy Capital IV's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Hennessy Capital IV in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Hennessy Capital IV's shareholders, and whether Hennessy Capital IV's shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On August 17, 2020, Hennessy Capital IV executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Canoo, with an October 27, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On December 21, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with Canoo continuing as the successor entity. On May 17, 2021, Canoo said it is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, possibly related to the SEC's interest in determining how warrants are treated.

What You Can Do

If you were a Hennessy Capital IV shareholder, you may have legal claims against Hennessy Capital IV's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006014/en/

