When Formula One driver Sergio Perez won the Sakhir Grand Prix near the end of the 2020 season, he became the first Mexican driver to win an F1 race since Pedro Rodriguez won the 1970 Belgian Grand Prix. Rodriguez was known for his prowess in endurance racing as opposed to F1, though, snagging victories and podiums throughout the 1960s for Ferrari, and taking top spot at the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans with co-driver Julien Bianchi in a Ford GT40. He also earned the name "Cat's Eyes" for his superlative skills at night and in the wet. By 1969 he was doing the same great work in Porsche's new 917, helping the Stuttgart maker win the World Championship of Makes in 1970 and 1971. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his death, in a Ferrari 512 on July 11, 1971, while racing in the Norisring 200-mile race. Porsche Latin America has commemorated the driver 50 years later with a special Porsche 911 Turbo S "One of a Kind." (translated)