Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

US household debt surged to nearly $15T in second quarter, a new record

By Megan Henney
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. household debt rose at the fastest pace in years during the spring, driven by a surge in credit card spending and home purchases, the New York Federal Reserve said in a quarterly report released Tuesday. Between April and June, total debt balances soared by $313 billion – the largest...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 23

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Debt#Mortgage#Student Loans#The Federal Reserve#Congress#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Related
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Ending Boosted Unemployment Early Has Freed Up $53 Billion for Infrastructure

Many states have pulled the plug on boosted unemployment. Here's where that money could go instead. When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law in mid-March, it was at a time when the U.S. economy needed a boost. That boost came in the form of the stimulus checks that landed in Americans' bank accounts, as well as a $300 weekly increase to unemployment benefits.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

U.S. unemployment rate hits new pandemic-era low

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to a new pandemic-era low of 5.4%. Why it matters: It’s the biggest hiring spree in almost a year as the labor market makes strides to a full recovery. Context: Economists expected the economy to...
BusinessMiami Herald

Inflation is fueling investor concerns. They want to tap the brakes.

Two GM plants making full-sized pickup trucks in the U.S. are quiet again in the week ahead. A third assembly plant in Mexico also is shut down for the week. It’s not for lack of demand for Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s. It’s because of a shortage of one of the smallest parts in these big machines — semiconductors.
Real Estatenny360.com

Mortgage boom drives biggest jump in household debt since 2013

U.S. household debt rose at the fastest pace since 2013 in the second quarter, driven by a mortgage boom as Americans took advantage of low borrowing costs and sought more space to work from home. Household liabilities climbed $313 billion to $14.96 trillion as of the end of June, a...
BusinessDailyFx

Brazil Central Bank Hastens Rate Hikes to Strangle Inflation, USD/BRL in Peril

Brazil’s Central Bank increases its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 5.25%, in line with consensus expectations. COPOM adopts a more hawkish language and indicates that its baseline scenario includes quicker monetary tightening. The high carry offered by the Brazilian real may drive the USD/BRL exchange rate lower over...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Reuters

U.S. consumer credit grows at record rate in June

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit grew at the fastest rate ever in June, as Americans increased their credit card usage to drive consumer spending in the second quarter, data from the Federal Reserve showed on Friday. Total consumer credit expanded at a pace of $37.69 billion, which...
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields shoot higher after unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Friday morning as the Labor Department's highly anticipated jobs report came out better than expected. The economy added 943,000 nonfarm payrolls in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%. Average hourly increased 0.4% for the month. U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Friday as the...
Economyarcamax.com

US job growth exceeds forecast as unemployment rate falls

U.S. employers added the most jobs in nearly a year and the unemployment rate declined faster than forecast, showing the labor market is making more robust gains toward a full recovery. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report showed...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyFOXBusiness

US economy adds 943K jobs in July, blowing past expectations

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month as a number of states ended extended unemployment benefits before the September expiration. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 workers in July as the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, the Labor Department said Friday. Analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting 870,000 jobs gained and the unemployment rate to fall to 5.7% from 5.9%. June’s reading was revised higher by 88,000 jobs to 938,000.
EconomyNBC San Diego

Payrolls Increase 943,000 in July as Unemployment Rate Slides to 5.4%

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 943,000 in July, better than the 845,000 Dow Jones estimate. The unemployment rate slid to 5.4%, compared with the 5.7% expectation. Job gains came fastest in leisure and hospitality, followed by education and professional and business services. Hiring rose in July at its fastest pace in...
Businessschiffgold.com

Total US Debt Shrinks by $101 Billion into Debt Ceiling Saga

“Just because something is inevitable, does not make it imminent, but eventually the future arrives”. The US Government is on an unsustainable debt trajectory. Even though the Federal Reserve has acknowledged this fact, most mainstream pundits consider it a distant problem or even not an issue at all. They argue that debt fears have raged since the debt crossed $1T decades ago and no negative consequences have materialized.

Comments / 23

Community Policy