DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces today that weather permitting, bridge painting work on I-80 in Henry County will begin Monday, August 2, 2021. The work will require daily lane closures. The work will occur on the bridges crossing Mineral Creek about 2.5 miles east of the I-74/280 interchange and US 6 over I-80 located 2.5 miles east of the Atkinson interchange (exit 27). Three Star Painting of Merrillville, Ind., is the contractor for the $396,650 project, which is expected to be completed by Sunday, August 29.