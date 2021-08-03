Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Norwegian Cruise Line to Livestream Great Cruise Comeback Press Panel

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Cruise Line Chief Executives, Seattle Officials and Former Commissioner of the U.S. FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Company's Return to Cruising from the U.S. with Norwegian Encore's Debut in Seattle- -Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT at www.greatcruisecomeback.com- MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ --...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruises#Seattle Officials#The U S Fda Dr#Norwegian Encore#Cnw#Q A#Company#Esg#Norwegian Jade#Www Ncl Com Sail Safe#888 Ncl Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Royal Caribbean's full fleet will set sail by 2022, cruise line says

TAMPA, Fla. - Royal Caribbean has announced its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by next spring. The cruise line will require all crew members and guests to be fully vaccinated, except in Florida because of the state's ban on vaccine passports. Instead, Royal Caribbean will strongly recommend vaccinations for travelers sailing from Florida, and will require travel insurance for unvaccinated passengers setting sail from ports in the Sunshine State.
Miami, FLcruzely.com

MSC Returns to Sailing With Meraviglia From Miami

The number of cruise lines and cruise ships returning to sailing from the United States continues to grow. Yesterday, MSC Meraviglia departed Miami to mark the cruise line’s first passenger sailing from the U.S. since the shutdown nearly a year and a half ago. Meraviglia is sailing a four-night cruise...
northwestgeorgianews.com

MSC Cruises makes 1st sailing from Florida; Port Canaveral debut on tap

MSC Cruises joined the companies making their Florida debut with the sailing of MSC Meraviglia from Miami on Monday. The massive ship marks the company’s first North American sailing in nearly 18 months although it has been one of the first cruise lines to venture back into waters internationally when it sailed in Europe in late 2020.
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Every Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Will Be Sailing by Spring 2022

Royal Caribbean International has released its schedule for when the remaining ships will restart operations. 12 vessels are still to resume sailings, including out of the U.S., Australia, and Europe. So far, seven ships in the fleet have already resumed, including the new Odyssey of the Seas from Florida. Royal...
Florida StateLaw.com

Florida, Norwegian Cruise Line Fight Over Site of 'Passport' Challenge

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the state are battling about which court should hear a challenge to the state’s ban on so-called vaccine passports, with the cruise operator fighting an attempt to move the case out of South Florida. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams is scheduled to hear arguments...
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Releases Schedule For Remaining Ships Returning To Sailing

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International today announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022. Spanning cruises from the Big Apple to the Down Under, the next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to safely set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas' first sailing from the New York area - a 7-night itinerary to the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. The cruise line's continued comeback builds on its months-long success in delivering memorable and safe cruise vacations across Alaska, Asia, The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe, and each ship now returning will cruise with the health measures that have safeguarded the well-being of guests, crew and destination communities to date. All 2021 and 2022 cruises are open to book here.
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Princess Cruises returns to operation in UK

Regal Princess has returned to Southampton, concluding its first successful ‘Summer Seacation’ sailing and marking Princess Cruises’ return to service in the UK. The MedallionClass ship departed on a three-night scenic cruise from Southampton on Saturday, sailing with guests onboard for the first time in 16 months. Princess was the...
Economyroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean Group CEO: People are eager to cruise again

Speaking to investors during the Royal Caribbean Group's second quarter earnings call, Chairman and CEO Richard Fain gave an overview of his company's restart plans. While there was another quarter of losses exceeding a billion dollars, the outlook looks far more positive with ships returning to service. Mr. Fain was...
EconomyInvestopedia

Royal Caribbean Group Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), which owns and operates global cruise vacation brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea, has resumed U.S. operations this summer after the cruise industry was mostly sidelined over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the faster-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has already prompted the company to expand its testing procedures for cruises departing from the U.S. Six passengers aboard one of Royal Caribbean's ships tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a reminder that risks remain.
EconomyBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Norwegian Cruise Line

On Monday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $24.11. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Passengers Must Now Present Negative COVID-19 Test Before Cruises

Royal Caribbean announced it would now require all passengers scheduled to sail from the United States to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. According to the cruise line’s official website, Royal Caribbean revealed the changes were made “in an abundance of caution” as coronavirus cases in the U.S. have spiked due to the more dangerous and transmittable Delta variant.
CarsPosted by
The Press

Princess Cruises Successfully Completes First Voyage Following Extended Pause in Operations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Princess returned to Seattle today, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations. The ship became the line's first ship to return to service, kicking off the partial season of Alaska sailings departing through September 26, 2021. The round-trip, seven-day cruise visited Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.
Economycruisefever.net

Holland America Line Takes Delivery of Newest Cruise Ship

Holland America Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, their third Pinnacle class ship and the 11th ship in the cruise line’s fleet. This is also the seventh ship in Holland America Line’s history to bear the name Rotterdam. Rotterdam’s delivery ceremony was attended by the cruise ship’s...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why All the Cruise Stocks Are Underwater Today

Just as cruise lines were beginning to resume operation, a new strain of COVID-19 surged in the U.S. Now, the CDC is issuing dire warnings about the delta variant. And cruise lines' plans to get back to sea are at risk. What happened. Shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) (NYSE:CUK) tanked in...
TravelFox40

Travel expert discusses cruise industry comeback

Americans are eager to get out for a summer vacation, and after more than a year of cancellations and confusion, many are looking to set sail again. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joined Pedro from Port Canaveral, Florida, with a look at the comeback of the cruise industry.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of cruise lines, including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are trading lower as COVID-19 Delta variant concerns continue to drive volatility in the reopening space. CDC documents recently warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox, which has added to pandemic uncertainty.
LifestyleTravelPulse

How Cruise Lines Are Handling the Return of Passengers

The general consensus among travel advisors who’ve sailed in recent weeks is that cruise lines are meeting – and in some cases exceeding – passenger expectations. “Everyone I spoke with was just excited to be back on a cruise again. ‘I missed this’ was the common response,” said Chris Caulfield, a CruiseOne franchise owner based in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., who sailed on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas from Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy