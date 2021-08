OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - At the Government of Canada's recent National Summit on Islamophobia, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, stated that systemic racism and discrimination are important issues that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) takes very seriously. As part of her commitment, the Minister has requested that the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, François Boileau, examine concerns raised by certain Muslim-led charities and engage other charitable organizations led by racialized communities about their experiences with the CRA. In particular, the Office will focus on the concerns linked to the selection of audit files, the quality of the services offered and the efforts taken by the CRA to sensitize its employees to unconscious biases.