Chicago, IL

Chicago won’t require vaccine passports like New York for now, but ‘we’ll be watching to see how this plays out,’ health commissioner says

By Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite rising COVID-19 cases, Chicago public health commissioner said Tuesday Chicago is not at this point mandating vaccination proof for indoor bars, restaurants and gyms, as New York City mayor’s announced will be required in that city. Dr. Allison Arwady called New York’s move “appropriate” and praised Chicago businesses who...

