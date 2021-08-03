1429 E 25th Avenue
This terrific home is located in North Kansas City just one block from Macken Park. Quick access to the Northland or downtown KC. Many new NKC amenities as well located just down the street. Ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an all season sun room in the back. Two car detached garage and a two car covered carport with a fenced in back yard as well. Both bathrooms have been newly renovated in 2020. Hardwood floors throughout. Vinyl siding and a nice covered deck in the backyard.www.reecenichols.com
