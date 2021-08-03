Emma Roberts-Produced Drama ‘Tell Me Lies’ Ordered to Series at Hulu, Grace Van Patten to Star

The Apple co-founder and the former 'N Sync star have teamed with The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis on the crowd-financing competition series that is being shopped around for U.S. and international distribution. Four episodes have already been filmed and were posted online earlier this year. Unicorn Hunters is looking to find so-called “unicorn” companies -- startups that reach $1 billion valuation, by attracting investors from around the world. The show features a “Circle of Money” panel that includes Wozniak, Bass, TransparentBusiness CEO Alex Konanykhin, former U.S. treasurer Rosie Rios, attorney and author Moe Vela, (former Director of Administration to then Vice President Joe Biden) and TransparentBusiness co-founder, chairwoman and president Silvina Moschini. British Parliament member and UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow will join the panel when the show resumes taping. Here's the show’s pitch: “No one has the ability to predict which companies will ultimately become unicorns, but Unicorn Hunters offers you a front-row seat to hear the pitch from businesses that have what it takes to become one. With ‘Unicorn Hunters,’ you ‘discover’ private startups at the same time as our panel of experts, and you get an equal shot at investing in these very promising companies before they go big.”