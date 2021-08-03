Cancel
Emma Roberts-Produced Drama ‘Tell Me Lies’ Ordered to Series at Hulu, Grace Van Patten to Star

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has given a series order to the drama “Tell Me Lies,” based on the book of the same name by Carola Lovering. Grace Van Patten will star in the series with Emma Roberts executive producing. The series follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course...

