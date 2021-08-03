Why Biden’s economic policies are more like Trump’s than Obama’s

Barbra Streisand is known for her strong opinions, and she's never shied away from sharing her feelings about former President Donald Trump. Streisand has been an active Democratic political fundraiser since the '60s, and the EGOT winner took part in a virtual concert in 2020 that raised $760,000 for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, per Deadline. And a 2020 New York Times feature about the legendary singer and actress noted that she raised money for every Democratic presidential candidate since John F. Kennedy.