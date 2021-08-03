Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Why Biden’s economic policies are more like Trump’s than Obama’s

By Nouriel Roubini
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Biden is governing as a neo-populist, continuing Trump's break with the neoliberal, trickle-down economics of Clinton, Bush and Obama.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 2

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nouriel Roubini
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Inequality#Economic Policies#Economic Policy#Economic Recovery#The White House#Mandel Ngan Afp#Mandel Ngan Afp#Getty Images#Democratic#Republicans#The Federal Reserve#Big Tech#Big Business#Sino American#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

The Truth About Barbra Streisand And Donald Trump

Barbra Streisand is known for her strong opinions, and she's never shied away from sharing her feelings about former President Donald Trump. Streisand has been an active Democratic political fundraiser since the '60s, and the EGOT winner took part in a virtual concert in 2020 that raised $760,000 for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, per Deadline. And a 2020 New York Times feature about the legendary singer and actress noted that she raised money for every Democratic presidential candidate since John F. Kennedy.
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...
POTUSMSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump

There should be a special place in hell — or potentially in prison — for politicians who put their political goals ahead of the health and safety of our children. That is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida with the executive order he signed last Friday barring school districts from mandating that students and school employees wear masks during the spike in Covid cases.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on growing resistance to Biden's assault on liberty

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: A Hannity special, COVID confusion, Joe Biden's pandemic failures. We will expose the left's rampant COVID hypocrisy, flip flopping and much more Oh, and open borders. That's all, tomorrow night.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

9/11 families to President Biden: Don't come to our memorial events

Nearly 1,800 Americans directly affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are opposing President Joe Biden’s participation in any memorial events this year unless he upholds his pledge to declassify U.S. government evidence that they believe may show a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks. The victims’...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis is a big problem for Biden

CNN — President Joe Biden has a political health care problem on his hands. Over the past week, his administration has been trying to contend with Republican governors who refuse to cooperate in national efforts to vaccinate, mask, and curb the new surge of Covid-19. At the top of the...
POTUSNewsweek

18 Republicans Vote to Advance Infrastructure Deal Despite Trump's Threats

The U.S. Senate on Saturday agreed to advance President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal despite threats made by his predecessor Donald Trump. Eighteen Republicans said yes to the bill in a 67-27 vote, among them Roy Blunt, Shelley Capito, Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The vote comes after months of negotiations.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's embrace of Trump-era border policy frustrates Democrats

The Biden administration's continued practice of expelling migrants at the border has reignited a lawsuit and left Democratic lawmakers confused and advocates frustrated as the White House increasingly adopts the Trump-era policy. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) this week said negotiations have reached an impasse after it previously hit...
U.S. Politicscreators.com

Biden's Unprecedented Attack on the Constitution

Joe Biden certainly isn't the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new "eviction moratorium," he informed Americans that the "bulk of constitutional scholars" would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is "not likely to pass constitutional muster."
Presidential ElectionFronteras Desk

What Biden's New Immigration Adviser Means For Trump-Era Policies

The Trump administration was heavily focused on immigration policy. That manifested itself in the border wall, policies that led to family separation and much more. Independent studies have indicated the administration made hundreds of changes to immigration-related categories. Progressives and immigration activists have been impatiently waiting for the Biden administration...
Presidential ElectionEast Bay Times

Brooks: The Biden approach to governing America is working

If Joe Biden stands for one idea, it is that our system can work. We live in a big, diverse country, but good leaders can bring people together across difference to do big things. In essence, Biden is defending liberal democracy, and the notion that you can’t govern a nation based on the premise that the other half of the country is irredeemably awful.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden’s pathetic bid to blame GOP governors for COVID spike

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is absolutely right in calling out President Joe Biden’s COVID hypocrisy: The president is blaming the surge in cases partly on DeSantis and other GOP governors who resist tighter restrictions — even as Biden lets thousands of COVID-positive migrants flood the nation. Biden is “lecturing people...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Mitch McConnell is threatening more mayhem. Democrats plan to call his bluff.

Ever since Donald Trump’s loss, Republicans have had repeated opportunities to take off-ramps from their ongoing radicalization — and have refused. They buttressed his 2020 lies, helped whitewash the insurrection, killed a Jan. 6 commission, and humored fringe lawmakers embracing political violence and anti-vaccine derangement. Now Republicans are about to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy