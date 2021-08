Unquestionably, tomorrow’s release of the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report for July will be an important component that will shape and determine adjustments to the current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. The Fed has underscored that their decisions in terms of when they will begin to taper, as well as normalizing interest rates, are tied directly to the state of the economy. More so, they have adjusted their dual mandate which was to facilitate full employment and maintain a target inflationary rate of 2% to focus upon full employment while letting inflationary rates run hot. Their rationale is that much of the current upticks in inflationary pressures are transitory and will be alleviated as the country continues to rebound returning to a much more robust economy.