COVID-19 infections reach levels not seen since February
MADISON (WLUK) -- Coronavirus spread in Wisconsin is at levels not seen since February as a surge fueled by the delta variant of the virus continues. The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday the seven-day average of new cases at 854, its highest level since Feb. 10. There were 1,391 positive tests on Monday, the most in a single day since Feb. 3. The seven-day average of test positivity stood at 7.2%.fox11online.com
