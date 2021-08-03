“Seeking answers is never a straight line…” Trailer drops for season 2 of ‘Truth Be Told’
Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the second season of the Award-winning drama ‘Truth Be Told.’. The 10-episode second season of the anthology drama follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.www.heyuguys.com
