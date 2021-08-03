“Seeking answers is never a straight line…” Trailer drops for season 2 of ‘Truth Be Told’

Into each life, some rain must fall—and every spring, the TV lineups must undergo a culling. This year’s cancellation began in earnest in May, as ABC cut Rebel, Mixed-ish, and For Life (the latter of which may be revived by IMDb TV). NBC has grounded Manifest for good, while saying goodbye to Good Girls. Netflix axed a bunch of shows, including Mr. Iglesias and the oddly-punctuated Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which starred Jamie Foxx and a pair of skinny jeans. But one of the cancellations that stings the most is CBS’s decision to end The Unicorn, a show that had all the makings of a great hangout comedy.