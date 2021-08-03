Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

AFWerx Challenge Showcases High-Speed VTOL Concepts

Aviation Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew ideas in aerospace have been tried and have failed as often as high-speed vertical-takeoff-and-landing. Undeterred by the scores of past dead ends, the U.S. military is trying again, this time through a challenge organized by the U.S. Air Force’s AFWerx innovation unit. The High-Speed Vertical... Subscription Required. AFWerx Challenge...

aviationweek.com

Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Sustaining electronic warfare system readiness for F-35s

BAE Systems has received a $93 million, five-year Undefinitized Contract Action from Lockheed Martin to provide critical sustainment support for the AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare countermeasure system. The contract will ensure the mission readiness of the growing global fleet of F-35 aircraft. “We have a strong track record of sustaining electronic...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Air Force Throws Millions At Startup Trying To Build Reusable Hypersonic Aircraft

The Air Force wants Hermeus Corporation to prove the concept for a high-speed transport, and maybe more. The U.S. Air Force has teamed up with venture capital firms to award a $60-million contract to Hermeus Corporation which should secure the flight testing phase of the company’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft, named Quarterhorse. This is the first of a planned family of high-speed aircraft from the startup. Although primarily aimed at commercial markets, the Air Force is eyeing the same technology for a future high-speed presidential transport, and potentially other applications, too.
Aerospace & DefenseNews Slashdot

US Air Force Invests In Hermeus' Hypersonic Aircraft Development

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Interesting Engineering:. The U.S. Air Force joins a group of venture capital firms in making a $60 million investment in Hermeus, a Georgia-based startup that is striving to make the world's first reusable hypersonic aircraft, a press statement reveals. The new contract, awarded on July 30, sets ambitious objectives for Hermeus, to be accomplished over the next three years. These include the building of three prototypes of the company's Quarterhorse aircraft and the testing of its full-scale reusable hypersonic propulsion system. If all goes to plan, the Quarterhorse passenger aircraft will be capable of flying at a staggering Mach 5 speeds, starting at 3836 mph (6174 km/h). By comparison, NASA's new supersonic jet, the X-59, will fly at Mach 1.5 and reach top speeds of 990 mph.
San Francisco, CAsuasnews.com

Elroy Air – Recruiter

At Elroy Air, we are building autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft systems that will change the way the world moves goods. Transporting cargo by air has so much potential!. It’s much faster than by land or sea, but before recent developments in perception, autonomy, electric powertrain and...
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

AeroVironment Introduces Standardized Modular Payload Interface Kits for RQ-20B Puma Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Kits Under Order by USSOCOM

• Enables third-party payload manufacturers, as well as U.S. DoD and international partners, to develop and integrate payloads onto RQ-20B Puma. • Utilizes the Modular Payload Standard initiated by USSOCOM to create a modular architectural standard for payloads on unmanned aircraft systems Groups 1 through 3. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV),...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

High-Speed Picking Robots

Wyzo is the world's first high-speed pick-and-place sidebot and it was created to give operators a helping hand on the production floor. Now that many companies are investing in their very first automation solutions, Wyzo is an appealing solution that has the potential to help make humans' jobs easier when it comes to handling a wide range of products.
Technologytecheblog.com

Unmanned Boeing MQ-25 Drone Successfully Refuels a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet in Mid-Air

You may have seen refueling planes in-action, but what about an unmanned MQ-25 Stingray drone? Boeing recently tested its advanced manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) capabilities by communicating with other manned aircraft without the need for an air vehicle operator on the ground. This happened in a virtual environment with the MQ-25 communicating with the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne command and control aircraft and the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet. Read more for a video and additional information.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

European Airlines Look To U.S. Reopening For Further Recovery Momentum

As the air traffic recovery within Europe gathers pace, the latest set of financial results from European legacy carriers highlights the remaining restrictions on transatlantic travel as the major obstacle standing in the way of further improvement. While restrictions eased for U.S. residents... European Airlines Look To U.S. Reopening For...
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

Space-based optical communications: updating SATCOM for the information age

Success in future military conflicts will depend on which side can collect, process and share information to make better decisions faster than their adversary. This is the fundamental imperative behind efforts such as DoD’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy and the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System. A major step in turning these concepts into reality took place in late June when the Space Development Agency launched its first two satellite missions into orbit. A key goal is to demonstrate space-based optical communications — also known as laser communications — between two satellites in low Earth orbit and between a satellite and an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

US Navy eyes programme of record for cargo drones to resupply ships

The US Navy (USN) is thinking about creating a programme of record to buy small cargo drones for ship-to-ship resupply missions. The potential move comes after the service conducted recent experiments with a fixed-wing unmanned air vehicle (UAV), that has four electric-powered rotors for vertical takeoff-and-landing (VTOL), made by startup Skyways, says Tony Schmidt, director of rapid prototyping, experimentation and demonstration for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, on 4 August. The service dubbed the drone the Blue Water Maritime Logistics unmanned air system.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

ISS National Lab-Sponsored Investigations Ready for Northrop Grumman CRS-16 Flight to Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., August 6, 2021 (CASIS PR) – A variety of research investigations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory are launching onboard Northrop Grumman’s 16th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the orbiting outpost. The mission will launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia no earlier than August 10, 2021, and a five-minute window for launch begins at 5:56 p.m. EDT.

