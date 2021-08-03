Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Full trailer lands for ‘Cinderella’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime has launched the full trailer for the all-singing, all-dancing ‘Cinderella’ musical. Cinderella is a musically driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Idina Menzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Amazon#Cabello#House Of Gucci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Camila Cabello Is A Pantsuit-Wearing Girlboss In First 'Cinderella' Trailer

Camila Cabello is the new belle of the ball in the first trailer for Amazon’s upcoming spin on the classic fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Given just how many iterations of the scrappy princess we’ve seen over the years ― let’s all agree that we peaked with Brandy’s version ― it should come as no surprise that a modern musical adaptation of her story would contain some updates.
Movieshypebeast.com

New 'Dune' Trailer Sets the Stage For Full-Fledged Interplanetary War

Warner Bros. has unveiled a new trailer for Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul, heir to House Atreides. The new trailer opens as Chani (Zendaya) eerily describes the current climate of her desert planet Arrakis over stunning visuals of the secluded landscape, revealing that its inhabitants have fought against the empire over ownership of a valuable natural resource known as Spice, which is necessary for interstellar travel. Amid heated conflict, House Atreides, spearheaded by Leto (Oscar Isaac), takes control over the coveted planet and engages in all-out battle to protect its capital.
MoviesPosted by
SlashGear

Dune 2021 release date revealed in full glory movie trailer

Today Warner Bros. Pictures revealed that they have a new release date for Dune. The movie Dune, also known as Dune: Part One, was one of a pack of movies that’ve had release dates changed due to the pandemic that changed the world in late 2019, 2020, and onward. Dune’s latest scheduling appears to be hinged on its appearance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, which in turn is scheduled to take place on September 3, 2021.
Movieslrmonline.com

Dune Full Trailer Has Arrived And It Looks Good

Dune full trailer below for the first part of the Dune adaptation from Denis Villeneuve. Frankly, I think this looks great. So check it out for yourself. Villeneuve directed Dune from a screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.
MoviesEmpire

The Last Duel Trailer: Ridley Scott Gets Medieval With Adam Driver And Jodie Comer

You have to hand it to Ridley Scott. At the age of 83, the director shows little signs of slowing down – if anything, he’s ramping up, continuing to make movies at an astonishing pace, and creating colossal, confounding work at that. After heading to TV for his wild sci-fi show Raised By Wolves, he has two films (theoretically) hitting cinemas before the year is through, scheduled to arrive within weeks of each other. One is House Of Gucci, his crime-thriller about the notorious fashion family, and the other is The Last Duel, his historical drama with a stacked cast and some major talent in the writing department too – and the trailer for the latter has just dropped. Check it out.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Chucky” Series Gets A Full Trailer

Syfy held its Comic-Con@Home panel today and announced an October 12th premiere date for its “Child’s Play” follow-up series “Chucky”. A first proper trailer was also released. “Chucky,” which will kick off on both SYFY and USA Network simultaneously, will be set in an idyllic American town thrown into chaos...
Moviescelebratingthesoaps.com

Dune Drops Full Trailer And Fans Rejoice

Dune, the forthcoming American epic science fiction movie directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve and Eric Roths, dropped its first full-length trailer on Thursday, July 22. Packed with familiar faces, funny lines, action, and best of all, mystery, the trailer prepares fans for what could befall them when the film hits theaters on October 22.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

Full trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers unveiled by Amazon Prime Video

The series stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together. If you’ve been looking for another twisty, mind-bending television series, then there’s not too long to wait until Nine Perfect Strangers hits Amazon Prime Video worldwide (excluding the United States and China) this August. To whet our...
MoviesComicBook

The Rock Teases Massive Jungle Cruise Premiere at Disneyland

After being delayed due to the pandemic, Disney's Jungle Cruise film is finally being released this month. The new movie is set to star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock alongside Emily Blunt, and it's based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson and Blunt have been busy promoting Jungle Cruise with The Rock sharing some fun content on social media. In his latest Instagram post, the star has teased the movie's upcoming premiere, which is taking place inside Disneyland.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Full Trailer for 'House of Gucci' with Lady Gaga & Adam Driver

"You picked a real firecracker!" "She's a handful." MGM Studios has finally unveiled the first official trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year. He also directed The Last Duel, and they're both aiming for release this fall within months of each other. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. A very talented ensemble cast! And Leto is unrecognizable as Paolo. This looks damn good, as expected from Ridley Scott. Don't mess with Patrizia.
MoviesFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Animated 'Vivo' Musical Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda

"All my love… I put it into a song." Netflix has debuted the full trailer for Vivo, a vibrant new musical from Sony Animation. Featuring all-new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo will take audiences on an epic adventure from Havana, Cuba to Miami. The film follows a one-of-a-kind kinkajou named Vivo, who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés. One day he receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval, inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami with the hope of reconnecting. It's up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: a love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Lin-Manuel Miranda voices Vivo, with Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos González as Andrés, Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan as Marta, Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Michael Rooker as Lutador, Brian Tyree Henry & Nicole Byer as a pair of spoonbills, plus Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, & Lidya Jewett. This looks totally adorable.
MoviesFirst Showing

Feast on the Full Trailer for Andy Serkis' 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

"All I ever wanted in this world… is carnage." Who's hungry - it's time to meet the vicious red symbiote! Sony Pictures has released the second official trailer for the Marvel sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka just Venom 2. The first trailer for this dropped at the beginning of the summer, but with more VFX finished now we can get a much better look at Carnage vs Venom in this new trailer. Directed by Andy Serkis, this new sequel introduces us to the other fan-favorite villain. Woody Harrelson co-stars as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote. Tom Hardy is back as Venom / Eddie Brock, along with Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen. This looks way, way better than the first movie - fully embracing the absurdity of the alternate personality aspect of Venom + Eddie, along with the brutality of Carnage. Take a look below.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brand New Cherry Flavor Full Trailer & Character Posters Are Here

Brand New Cherry Flavor is a new horror series coming to Netflix next month from Channel Zero masterminds Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion. The series is an adaptation of Todd Grimson's novel of the same name, and will star Rosa Salazar of Alita: Battle Angel fame, as well as Catherine Keener (Get Out), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), Jeff Ward ("Agents of Shield") and Manny Jacinto ("The Good Place"), along with Hannah Levien (The Magicians, Siren), Leland Orser (I Am The Night, Berlin Station) and Patrick Fischler (The Right Stuff, Defending Jacob). The full trailer and a few character posters are here, check them out below.
TV Seriescountry1037fm.com

Finally A Full Trailer For The “Dexter” Revival

Okay, no more teasers, no more quick glimpses on YouTube, no more rumors…at yesterday’s Comic Con @home, Showtime finally unveiled a full trailer for its Season Nine “Dexter” revival coming this fall. Michael C. Hall’s “Dexter Morgan”-after faking his death in the series’ finale-has now relocated to frigid upstate New York from sunny Miami where he now goes by Jim Lindsay, a sales associate at the fictional Fred’s Fish & Game.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Jungle Cruise' Review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's Bumptious Rom-Com Theme-Park Joyride

In “Jungle Cruise,” a Disney adventure that demonstrates how basing a movie on a theme-park ride may now be a more natural occurence than adapting it from a novel, Emily Blunt plays Dr. Lily Houghton, a London researcher-explorer who’s as fearless, in her demure way, as Indiana Jones, and Dwayne Johnson is Frank Wolff, the friendly huckster of a river-boat captain who ferries her down the Amazon at the height of World War I.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shut! Up! The Princess Diaries Just Celebrated Its 20th Anniversary, And Fans Are Asking Anne Hathaway Where The Next Sequel Is At

20 years ago, Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi was crowned princess of Genovia in The Princess Diaries, and the Anne Hathaway character has since become the reigning heir of a generation. Today is the monumental anniversary of the Disney film, and between celebrations of family comedy, fans of the movie are reminded that Princess Diaries 3 was once on the table.
MoviesBroadway.com

See Billy Porter, Idina Menzel & More in the New Trailer for the Camila Cabello-Led Cinderella

Wish granted! A new trailer has arrived for Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella movie musical, and it features Tony winners Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. As previously announced, the film will arrive on September 3. Title star Camila Cabello and Menzel, who plays the evil stepmother, contributed original songs to the soundtrack, and it looks like a few get teased in the new preview for the movie musical. Watch the trailer below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy