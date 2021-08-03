Full trailer lands for ‘Cinderella’

"All I ever wanted in this world… is carnage." Who's hungry - it's time to meet the vicious red symbiote! Sony Pictures has released the second official trailer for the Marvel sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka just Venom 2. The first trailer for this dropped at the beginning of the summer, but with more VFX finished now we can get a much better look at Carnage vs Venom in this new trailer. Directed by Andy Serkis, this new sequel introduces us to the other fan-favorite villain. Woody Harrelson co-stars as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who also becomes the host of an alien symbiote. Tom Hardy is back as Venom / Eddie Brock, along with Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen. This looks way, way better than the first movie - fully embracing the absurdity of the alternate personality aspect of Venom + Eddie, along with the brutality of Carnage. Take a look below.