Announcements 8/3/21

Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance? For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during the month of August 2021. Please contact Melissa Allison at (931) 476-4127 if you are interested in attending this meeting. For housing assistance, while caring for minor child contact Myra Walker at 931-432-4111.