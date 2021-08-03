Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, TN

Announcements 8/3/21

By Editor
livingstonenterprise.net
 4 days ago

Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance? For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during the month of August 2021. Please contact Melissa Allison at (931) 476-4127 if you are interested in attending this meeting. For housing assistance, while caring for minor child contact Myra Walker at 931-432-4111.

www.livingstonenterprise.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, TN
County
Overton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#District#The American Legion Post#American Legion Post 4#Benefit Benefit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy