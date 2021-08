WVU provides additional guidance for fall 2021, plans Return to Campus Conversation

In April 2020, President Hanno charged the COVID-19 Task Force with developing policy, protocol, and procedures for preparing the college for the return of students, in line with public health guidance and recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Massachusetts Department of Public Health. As the guidance and developments of COVID-19 evolve, the Task Force will continue to keep the community updated on its impact, changes to operations and procedures, and on-campus testing at Wheaton.