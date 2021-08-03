Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

COVID-19 cases connected to the Olympics approach 300

By Katherine Wiles
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yc6Ic_0bGfJw6S00
The IOC reported Tuesday that 28 athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. By Delly Carr/Swimming Australia via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMRLL_0bGfJw6S00

As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rip through Japan, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to the Olympic Games is approaching 300.

The International Olympic Committee reported Tuesday that at least 299 people connected to the Games in Japan have so far tested positive for COVID, including 28 athletes.  People connected to the Games include athletes, Tokyo 2020 employees, contractors, volunteers, games-concerned personnel and media. Athletes are required to be tested for COVID daily, while volunteers and workers at the Games are tested every four days.

Most recently, Greece withdrew its artistic swimming team from competition after one athlete tested positive Monday. The other three teammates subsequently tested positive Tuesday.

Of the confirmed cases connected to the games, 179 are residents of Japan, while 120 are non-residents. Tokyo 2020 contractors have been hit the hardest, accounting for 153 of the total cases.

Athletes performing in the Games had to be tested for COVID before arriving in Japan, and that meant some athletes weren’t able to compete in an Olympics that had already been delayed a year due to the pandemic. Notably, U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff tested positive for the virus and had to miss the Games.

But athletes weren’t required to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Roughly 100 American athletes at the Tokyo Games are unvaccinated, according to the team doctor.

Read more: 100 American athletes at the Tokyo Olympics are unvaccinated, team doctor says

Still, the confirmed positivity rate for Tokyo 2020 screening tests is only around .02% .

Outside the Olympic bubble, COVID-19 is spreading through the country. Tokyo reported 3,709 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — its third-highest daily tally.

The Japanese government announced that only people who are seriously ill or at risk for severe symptoms will be admitted to the hospital, local media reported.

Japan has reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases every day since July 30 , according to World Health Organization data.

The country’s fourth state of emergency was expanded last month to Tokyo and surrounding areas, and will run through the end of the month .

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ioc#Covid#American#Japanese#World Health Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

UPDATE: Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 200.5 million and U.S. to require foreign travelers are vaccinated

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 200.5 million on Thursday, while the death toll climbed above 4.26 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.3 million cases and in deaths with 614,963 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. New cases are rising sharply and and the U.S. is now averaging more than seven times as many cases a day as it was at the beginning of July, according to a New York Times tracker. The...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
Medical & BiotechFOXBusiness

Moderna CEO on when to expect COVID booster shot to be available

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel revealed during an interview with "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday when his company’s COVID-19 booster vaccine could be available to the public as the delta variant spreads across the globe. He noted that the company is "waiting for a bit more data," but said in some...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Queensland Covid update: more than 400 health staff in isolation as 16 new local cases recorded

More than 400 health workers are among thousands currently in isolation in Queensland, placing pressure on hospitals as the state’s Covid-19 outbreak grows. Queensland recorded 16 new locally acquired cases of the infectious Delta strain on Tuesday. All were linked, bringing the number of cases to 47 in a cluster involving exposure sites at several schools and at least three major Brisbane hospitals.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: New post-Covid complication found in India as patients suffer from liver abscess

As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.One of the patients died due to this post-Covid complication and at least eight of the 14 had received steroids while they were being treated for the virus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Doctors also said that poor nutrition and the use of steroids are some of the possible reasons behind the formation of the pus in the patients’ liver, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has been accused of arresting several doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients over their support for the anti-junta protests. Doctors and media reports said at least nine doctors, who volunteered to provide tele-medicine services, have been detained by the military, according to Reuters. This comes even as Myanmar registered 6,000 new infections on Thursday.
Public Healthkentlive.news

How many people in the UK have not had a first dose of Covid vaccine?

Nearly eight months since the first Covid-19 vaccine was given in the UK, more than three million 18 to 29-year-olds have yet to take up the offer of a first jab. Vaccination rates vary across the four nations of the UK, but take-up among younger age groups remains consistently lower than the equivalent figures for older groups.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 191.4 million and study finds J&J vaccine less effective vs. delta variant

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 191.4 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.1 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,529 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The one-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is much less effective against the highly transmissible delta variant than it is against the original version of COVID-19, according toa new study posted online Tuesday.The study, which examined...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

I'm double-jabbed but have no Covid antibodies, freedom still feels far off for the vulnerable

On 19 July the Government effectively decided that Covid was over. Despite rising numbers of cases and audible concern coming from the NHS front line, most restrictions put in place in England to stop the spread of Covid over the last 16 months were removed. The enforcement of mask-wearing, social distancing and the encouragement to work from home were some of the most significant measures to be lifted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy