Indian Job Search Platform Indeed India Says 11 Percent Hiring Growth In Q1

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI — The hiring in the organized sector increased by 11 percent in the first quarter ended June, said the latest edition of Indeed India Hiring Tracker on Aug. 1. Standout growth was witnessed in information technology (61 percent), financial services (48 percent), and BPO/ITeS (47 percent) as the job market begins showing signs of recovery from the Covid-19 second wave. Large businesses […]

