Times are tough, that we all know. The COVID-19 pandemic has made a mess of so many people's financial situation that something has to give. Often the thing that has to go in a family's budget is the family pet. Sadly sometimes people just open the back door to the family cat or leave the family dog by the roadside thinking and hoping that they can take care of themselves. What happens when you can no longer take care of your pet? Chances are you might try to surrender them to the El Paso Animal Services shelter, but that puts your pet in the system that is already terribly overcrowded so the Shelter has come up with a new re-homing tool to help out.