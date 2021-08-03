Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms drifting slowly southeast toward Las Vegas. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include State Road 283, State Road 65, County Highways A19A and A20, Las Vegas, Romeroville, Montezuma, Tecolote, Storrie Lake State Park, Ojitos Frios, San Geronimo and San Pablo. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.