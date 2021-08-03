Samsung Leads The Smartphone Shipment Market, Hold 18 Percent Market Share In Q2

From a detailed research i did about the idian market recently, i noticed that the ppl there most of the time dont look for geniune build and hardware quality, they most of the time just target useless gimmicks like flashy colours and features that add no value to the user experience and thinkq that's what makes a phone worthy to be bought, which it resulted in xiaomi being sold more than samsung, for example let's say we have 400$, it will get us a samsung phone with 4gb ram and 128gb storage or a xiaomi phone with 8gb ram and 256gb storage, most of you will side with the xiaomi phone but that's a wrong decision, because bigger numbers doesn't mean everything, more ram is never too good when the ram used is slow, and more battery is never too good when the battery used got a short lifespan, xiaomi got cheap phones for a thing, because the quality is not as good as some other brands, i've used their midrangers and they aren't even worth using when compared to samsung's midrangers, that's my own opinion from my own research, if you like it that's good to hear, if not move on.