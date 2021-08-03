Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung Leads The Smartphone Shipment Market, Hold 18 Percent Market Share In Q2

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea — South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung Electronics smartphone shipments have been ranked first in the world in the second quarter of this year. Samsung Electronics recorded 18 percent of total global smartphone shipments in the second quarter, maintaining its No.1 position in the world, as per the survey by global market research firm Counterpoint released on July 29. Global smartphone shipments […]

#Samsung Electronics#Smartphone#Shipment#South Korean#Counterpoint
South Korea
Technology
Samsung
Cell Phones
Market Analysis
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

CR: India smartphone market rebound continues, Samsung loses ground

From a detailed research i did about the idian market recently, i noticed that the ppl there most of the time dont look for geniune build and hardware quality, they most of the time just target useless gimmicks like flashy colours and features that add no value to the user experience and thinkq that's what makes a phone worthy to be bought, which it resulted in xiaomi being sold more than samsung, for example let's say we have 400$, it will get us a samsung phone with 4gb ram and 128gb storage or a xiaomi phone with 8gb ram and 256gb storage, most of you will side with the xiaomi phone but that's a wrong decision, because bigger numbers doesn't mean everything, more ram is never too good when the ram used is slow, and more battery is never too good when the battery used got a short lifespan, xiaomi got cheap phones for a thing, because the quality is not as good as some other brands, i've used their midrangers and they aren't even worth using when compared to samsung's midrangers, that's my own opinion from my own research, if you like it that's good to hear, if not move on.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus lead the Indian premium smartphone market in Q2 2021

OnePlus has seen great growth in the second quarter of this year. While the company saw explosive growth during this period, it even lead the premium smartphone market in India. The news arrives from Counterpoint Research that reported that the Chinese smartphone maker saw a whopping 200 percent growth year...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

OnePlus Budget Phones Dominate US Smartphone Market

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. According to the latest statistics from Counterpoint, there are few growers in the US smartphone market for the first half of 2021. While ZTE growth saw a dip of -77% and even Google is going backwards at -7% — hopefully to bounce back big with the Pixel 6 lineup — OnePlus absolutely crushed growth numbers at a staggering 428%. For a company that was already well established in the market, that’s insanity.
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

Leica's first smartphone, the Leitz Phone 1, hits the Japanese market

Leica has introduced its Leitz Phone 1 to the Japanese market. Leica writes it's 'the first smartphone to combine uncompromising quality, peerless optical engineering, and imaging software mastery with iconic Leica design.' The Leitz Phone 1 is the first smartphone designed by Leica. Leica's new phone is named in tribute...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

OnePlus details astounding H1 2021 global smartphone market growth

OnePlus had a pretty eventful first six months of 2021, starting the year on a high by expanding the affordable Nord N10 5G and N100 handsets to the US, following that up with no less than three 9-series high-enders, and then releasing another three intriguing Nord-branded mid-rangers. Of course, the...
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple ships 12.9M iPads in Q2, maintains dominant lead in tablet market

The Cupertino tech giant shipped an estimated 12.9 million iPads in the second quarter of 2021, which corresponds to Apple's third fiscal quarter, according to research firm IDC. For comparison, IDC says that Amazon and Samsung together shipped 12.3 million tablets during the period. According to IDC, the entire global...
BusinessPhandroid

After passing Apple, Xiaomi sets its sights on Samsung for in global market share

Earlier this month, a report from Canalys revealed that Xiaomi had overtaken Apple in terms of global smartphone market share. Xiaomi accounted for 83% of growth year-over-year, accounting for a 17% share in Q2 2021 shipments. Since then, Canalys has updated its report, showing that Xiaomi now accounts for an 18% share, just one percentage point behind Samsung’s 19% global market share.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

Smartphone shipments jump by 13% as market returns toward sustained growth

Worldwide smartphone shipments hit 313.2 million units in the second quarter of 2021, slightly surpassing IDC's forecast. The global smartphone market appears headed back toward a period of sustained growth, according to the latest report from research firm IDC. Looking at the second quarter, IDC's preliminary data pegged smartphone shipments at 313.2 million for a growth rate of 13.2% from a year ago, slightly beating the firm's projection of 12.5%.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung reportedly launches internal review of its mobile division

Samsung Electronics is undergoing management review of its various business units. These reviews were scheduled to end in July but has been extended. The Elec has learned Samsung’s mobile division’s management will be under review during the month of August. Reviews are being performed by Samsung’s Business Support Task Force,...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Beacon Technology Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Samsung, Qualcomm, Aruba

Global Beacon Technology Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Beacon Technology Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Blue Sense Networks, Google, Swirl, Apple Inc., BlueCats, SLU, Onyx Beacon Ltd., Radius Networks, ROXIMITY, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Accent Advanced Systems, Kontakt.io, Inc., Samsung, Qualcomm, Kontakt.io, Accent Advanced Systems, Aruba, Bluvision Inc. & Estimote.

