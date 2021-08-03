Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

India Output Growth Reinstated Amid Rebound In Factory Orders: Study

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI — Operating conditions in India improved during July after growth was halted by the escalation of the pandemic in June, as per the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report by IHS Markit, the London-based research and analytics firm. Output, new orders, exports, the number of purchases, and input stocks all returned to expansion territory while a marginal increase in employment ended […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Reserve Bank Of India#Gross Domestic Product#Purchasing Managers#Pmi#Ihs Markit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
EconomyFlorida Star

Indian Service Sector Stuck In Contraction, Business Activity Falls Again: Report

NEW DELHI — A new report by the British information provider, IHS Markit Services, has said that the Indian service sector remained in the red during July largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and local restrictions. The latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was released on Aug. 4. Business activity, new orders, and employment declined further, but in all cases, rates […]
EconomyFlorida Star

$3.37 Billion To Be Spent On Development Of Civil Aviation Sector: Indian Government

NEW DELHI — The Indian government has announced that the government will spend $3.37 billion on the growth and development of the Civil Aviation sector in the next 4-5 years. The Central government informed this development in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament. In a written reply in the upper house, the Indian Minister of State in […]
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japanese firms cut summer bonuses by most since Lehman crisis - survey

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese firms slashed this year’s summer bonuses by the most since the 2009 global financial crisis, a survey showed on Thursday, underscoring the damage brought by the coronavirus pandemic and clouding the outlook for already weak consumption. The survey adds more gloom to the world’s...
Construction95.5 FM WIFC

UK construction PMI slumps to lowest since February

LONDON (Reuters) – Activity in Britain’s construction industry grew last month at its weakest pace since February due to shortages of building materials and contractors, adding to signs of post-COVID bottlenecks in the economy. The IHS Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from June’s 24-year high of 66.3 to...
BusinessFlorida Star

American Digital Technology Firm UST To Hire Over 10,000 New Employees In 2021

BENGALURU, India — American digital technology and transformation firm, UST, has announced its plan to hire over 10,000 new employees this year across the globe. “These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions,” said Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST. “Working with UST means standing […]
Financial ReportsFlorida Star

Indian Largest Bank SBI’s Q1 Profit Jumps 55 Percent To Highest-Ever At $876.13 Million

MUMBAI, India — Indian Government-owned banking institution, State Bank of India (SBI), on Aug 3 reported its highest quarterly net profit of INR 6,504 crore ($876.13 million) in the April to June quarter, marking an increase of 55 percent in the year-ago period. Operating profit increased by 5 percent to INR 18,975 crore ($2.55 billion) in the first quarter of FY22 from […]
ConstructionShareCast

UK construction sector growth eases in July

Growth in the UK construction sector eased in July amid shortages of staff and supplies, according to a survey released on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index fell to 58.7 from June’s 24-year high of 66.3. This was below consensus expectations for a reading of 64.0 and signalled the slowest overall increase in construction output since February.
IndiaFlorida Star

India Cautions Against Possibility Of Terrorist Entities, Individuals Gaining Access To Weapons

NEW YORK — T.S. Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, said that India has repeatedly been cautioning against the possible terrorist entities and individuals who have the accessibility of gaining chemical weapons. “Since we joined the Council in Jan. 2021, India has repeatedly been cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons,” said Tirumurti […]
EconomyForexTV.com

Germany Factory Orders Growth Tops Expectations

Germany factory orders grew more than expected in June, underpinned by strong domestic demand, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday. Factory orders advanced 4.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 3.2 percent fall in May. Excluding major orders, new orders in manufacturing were 1.7 percent higher than in the previous...
EconomyPosted by
Financial World

Eurozone business growth hits 15-yr peak in July, says IHS Markit

On Wednesday, IHS Markit, the London-based British business information provider had issued a statement saying that the 26-member bloc’s business activity had expanded by the steepest pace in more than fifteen years last month, as an ease of restrictions coupled with increasing vaccination drives had given a much-required jab into eurozone’s jejune services sector.
Economydailyforex.com

China's Manufacturing Sector Expands Less Than Expected

According to data released by both Caixin Global and IHS Markit, China's manufacturing sector activity fell to a 15-month low, despite expanding in the month of July. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index went down to 50.3 in July after being at 51.3 in the previous month, signaling a slower expansion of the sector. The figure was also below expectations of 51.1.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices rebound, but fuel demand concerns cap gains

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous session’s deep losses, even though concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key buyer countries to keep a lid on gains. Brent crude oil futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3%,to $73.13 a barrel,...
Energy Industrythewestsidegazette.com

Low U.S. Oil And Gasoline Inventories Point To Strong Demand, For Now

U.S. federal data on petroleum and refined product levels show the world’s leading economy still has a sizable appetite for fuels, though that situation might not last, analysts told Zenger. The U.S. Energy Information Administration publishes weekly data on storage levels of commercial crude oil and refined products such as...
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks Set to Gain as Factory Orders Continue to Rise

Factory orders rose again in June, indicating that manufacturing activity in the United States continues to expand as the economy further reopens. New orders for factory goods have been on the rise ever since the economy reopened, which once again proves the underlying strength in the country’s economy. Also, new...
Public Healthfreightwaves.com

COVID threatens Chinese exports as US struggles to restock inventories

U.S. import demand is stronger than ever as inventory-to-sales ratios remain painfully low. But there’s rising risk to shipping volumes on the supply side of the equation: Most American containerized imports come from China and elsewhere in Asia, where the delta variant is spreading. There were two big plunges in...
Public Healthaccesswdun.com

US manufacturing increases again, but at slower pace in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed for a second straight month in July amid ongoing supply-chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity declined by 1.1 percentage points to a reading of 59.5. The index had also slowed in June, dropping to 60.6 from a reading of 61. in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy