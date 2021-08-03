India Output Growth Reinstated Amid Rebound In Factory Orders: Study
NEW DELHI — Operating conditions in India improved during July after growth was halted by the escalation of the pandemic in June, as per the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report by IHS Markit, the London-based research and analytics firm. Output, new orders, exports, the number of purchases, and input stocks all returned to expansion territory while a marginal increase in employment ended […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0