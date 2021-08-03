Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021

(Des Moines, IA) -- A judge has denied the request for a new trial for the man convicted of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. Cristhian Bahena Rivera attorneys argued during a hearing that he deserved a new trial because another man had confessed to killing Tibbetts. Judge Joel Yates ruled that the fellow inmate who claims he heard the confession is “significantly at odds” with Bahena Rivera’s own testimony and wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the trial. Yates also said he was not convinced by the defense’s efforts to connect Tibbetts’ case to an alleged sex trafficking ring. Prosecutors have dismissed the claims and maintain they believe Bahena Rivera is guilty. Bahena Rivera will now be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on August 30th.