So you bought a pontoon. Everyone you know would like you to take them out at least once this summer. What does it take to get an invite? How about a second invite?. I imagine being alone putting around on your pontoon can get kinda dull, kinda quick. Even it's just you and your "life partner", you may have run out of interesting things to talk about. So what you very well may need is a "Pontoon Buddy!" A pontoon buddy is someone that can either spend the whole day with you, or you can just pick them up at a dock along the way, and dump 'em back on the shore when you're done with them.