Host a block party for National Night Out

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Louisiana Community Betterment Association in conjunction with the Louisiana Police Department are sponsoring National Night Out on the evening of Fri., August 6, 2021. National Night Out is normally celebrated the first Tuesday of August every year, but this year, it was moved to Friday night in hopes of getting a better community participation response. National Night Out is an annual community building program that promotes positive community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. This in turn helps to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.