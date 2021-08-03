Cancel
Castle Rock, CO

Upcoming CodeRED emergency notification test

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Douglas County Emergency Telephone Service Authority will be testing the CodeRED emergency notification system on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. The purpose of this test is to validate the telephone numbers in the Douglas County emergency notification database. There is no need for action if you receive the call.

