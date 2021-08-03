Cancel
Get lost in Mere Of Light’s mystical ‘Fell Tales’

By Matt Wild
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Milwaukee was treated to a preview of the wistful, lilting, and desperately needed mystical sounds of Mere Of Light. The song “Moon From A Well” was a harp-laden hymn filled with images of soft nettle beds and “catnip and clover,” gifted to the weary and worn-down world by Milwaukee musician Elise McArdle. Now, as the universe continues to grind any hopes of happiness into dust, McArdle is back with a full Mere Of Light EP, Fell Tales. Thank goodness.

