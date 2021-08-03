White Marlin Open: Virginia Beach Boats Holding $5,700,000 After Day 1
VIRGINIA BEACH BOATS HOLDING $5,700,000 IN PRIZE MONEY AFTER DAY 1. Ocean City, MD - The 48th Annual White Marlin Open started at 4:00 AM Monday morning when 421 of the 444 registered boats passed through the Inlets of Ocean City, MD, Indian River, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey heading for the offshore fishing grounds that hold the gamefish that will pay the luckiest of anglers over $9,200,000 in prize money this week.whatsupmag.com
