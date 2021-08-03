Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Chewy bringing 550 jobs to Pittston Township pharmacy fulfillment center

By Bill O’Boyle
Posted by 
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RblmE_0bGfGjlc00
Chewy.com has leased this 155,000 square foot building at 360 Research Drive in the Pittston Township section of CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park East. Mericle had constructed the building on speculation. CenterPoint is now home to 67 tenants who together employ close to 7,500 people. Submitted photo

PITTSTON TWP. — Pet e-commerce retailer Chewy, Inc., is expanding its operations in Pittston Township, leasing 155,000 square feet of existing space for a pharmacy center creating 550 new, “family-sustaining” full-time jobs, officials said Tuesday.

With an anticipated opening in late 2021, Chewy’s new pharmacy location will provide fulfillment of pet prescriptions, medications, and special dietary foods.

“This is wonderful news for Greater Pittston,” said Michelle Mikitish, Executive Vice President of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. “Chewy.com continues to make a major positive impact on Northeastern Pennsylvania’s economy and we are especially pleased to hear that the facility in CenterPoint will house numerous pharmacists and related positions.”

Chewy currently employs nearly 3,500 Pennsylvanians at its fulfilment centers in Wilkes-Barre, Archbald, Lewisberry, and Mechanicsburg. The project is Chewy’s third expansion in the commonwealth within two years, and the Pittston Township facility will be the first pharmacy location in Pennsylvania.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $450,000 Pennsylvania First grant. The total cost of this project will be $25 million — including the private match to be invested by Chewy at the project site.

The proposal is based on the new operation creating 150 pharmacist and leadership support positions. The project will result in the creation of an additional 400 distribution jobs at the new location, bringing the overall site to 550 employees when fully operational.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in the state.

“Pennsylvania is known across the nation as one of the best places to do business, and Chewy’s continued expansion in the commonwealth is a testament to our business-friendly climate and access to major metropolitan areas,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We are proud that Chewy — a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere — selected NEPA for its first pharmacy location in Pennsylvania, and we look forward to seeing the project grow, creating hundreds of good-paying jobs and benefiting the local community.”

Pete Krillies, vice president of Real Estate, Facilities, Procurement of Chewy, Inc., said the company is proud to expand its presence in Pennsylvania with the opening of its first pharmacy facility in the state.

“This new site joins our four fulfillment centers already in the region, which collectively employ nearly 3,500 Pennsylvanians,” Krillies said. “This expansion continues our significant regional investment with the creation of 550 additional new jobs and will also allow us to provide our customers with even faster delivery of the necessary prescriptions and health and wellness products for their pets. We are glad to have worked in partnership with the state of Pennsylvania and Pittston Township to launch this new site.”

The real estate transaction was coordinated by Mericle Vice president Bill Jones in conjunction with and Chewy Inc.’s real estate brokerage advisory firm.

“It’s a neat project and our construction teams are very busy customizing the space to Chewy’s exact needs,” said Jones. “We are pleased our facility and platform of integrated project delivery met Chewy’s needs and we look forward to completing the building renovations in the near future.”

Comments / 0

Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

118
Followers
518
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Chewy Com#Greater Pittston#Pennsylvanians#Wilkes Barre#Nepa#Chewy Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Luzerne County, PApennbizreport.com

Chewy expanding in Luzerne County

Chewy, a pet e-commerce company, plans to expand its Pittstown Township, Luzerne County, operations. The company will lease 155,000-square-feet for use as a pharmacy fulfillment center. The center will fulfill orders of special dietary foods, medications, and prescriptions. It is expected to open before the end of the year and create 550 full-time jobs, including 150 pharmacist and leadership support positions.
Luzerne County, PApahomepage.com

Chewy Inc. to expand operations, creating more than 500 new jobs in NEPA

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A locally based business is expanding, creating more than 500 jobs in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Chewy Inc. announced they will be expanding operations into Pittston Township which will create 550 new full-time jobs. The company says it will lease a 155,000 square-foot facility to become...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Macy’s Begins Hiring for Fulfillment Center Jobs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Patrick Nicholl of Warren says he enjoys his current job, but it simply doesn’t pay enough to make ends meet. That’s why he and two friends were among a handful of job seekers standing in line Tuesday morning awaiting their turn to apply for one of more than 450 new fulfillment positions opening up at the Macy’s Logistics and Operations Center in North Jackson.
Food & DrinksScranton Times

Bimbo Bakeries to close distribution center in Pittston Twp.

Bimbo Bakeries’ distribution center, 175 Patriot Drive in CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park in Pittston Twp., will close as the company plans to invest in new automated distribution centers, Bimbo Bakeries USA confirmed in an emailed statement. Officials from Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of multinational bakery giant Grupo Bimbo,...
Pittston Township, PAWOLF

Geisinger develops $80M outpatient facility in Pittston Township

Geisinger has announced the development of an 80-million dollar outpatient facility in Pittston Township that'll house a variety of in-demand health services. The healthplex is intended to reduce the need for patients to go to different facilities for related appointments. The project is expected to be complete by summer of next year.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Geisinger invests $80M in Pittston Township healthplex

PITTSTON TWP. – Ron Beer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s northeast region, Wednesday said when the health care system looked at the services needed by its patients Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, they realized they were limited by the space we had available. “This location makes care more accessible to our...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
pahomepage.com

Bridge connecting Pittston and West Pittston closed indefinitely

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge connecting Pittston and West Pittston is closed indefinitely after inspection. Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge at Water Street underwent inspection at the start of the week. The bridge was expected to be closed for only two days then reopen to traffic. But police announced the bridge is closed indefinitely pending further investigation.
Port Saint Lucie, FLcw34.com

Amazon to bring 500 jobs to Port St Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Amazon announced that the company will be opening a fulfillment center and creating more than 500 full-time jobs in Port St. Lucie. Amazon will operate a traditional non-sortable fulfillment center in a 1.1-million-square-foot building to be constructed on 110 acres at Midway Business Park on West Midway Road near the Interstate 95 ramps.
Macomb Township, MIMacomb Daily

Macomb Township greenlights rec center fee increases

Starting Sept. 1, Macomb Township Recreation Center users will see significant increases in daily admissions, monthly memberships and annual membership fees. On July 28, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved an increase in the membership and daily admission fees for the township’s recreation center. The Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting was held in person at Macomb Township Hall, 54111 Broughton Road in Macomb Township, with electronic remote access available to the public as well.
BusinessLima News

Nicoloff named VP of sales at Classic Delight

ST. MARYS – Classic Delight LLC has announced Nicole Nicoloff has joined the food service company as vice president of sales. Nicoloff earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Business/Sales and Marketing from Hillsdale College in Michigan. Prior to her new role at Classic Delight, she worked for Greenleaf Foods, Gordon Food Service and Waypoint. She has held several advisory board positions within the education segment and is currently the chair of the School Nutrition Association Industry Advisory Council.
Waco, TXKCEN TV NBC 6

VIDEO: Take a look at the Waco Amazon fulfillment center as it nears completion

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco shared footage of the new Amazon fulfillment center in Waco, showing just how massive the facility is. The $200 million robotics fulfillment center will bring around 1,000 jobs to the city, making it the fifth largest employer in Waco, the city said. It will also be the fourth Fortune 100 company in the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy