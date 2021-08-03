National Farmers Market Week: Local is better
NASHVILLE —Summer brings fresh produce and Tennessee will highlight peak season during National Farmers Market Week Aug. 1-7, 2021. “Farmers markets offer a variety of fresh, healthy, and delicious products,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Supporting local growers benefits the local economy, the grower and producer, as well as the consumer since produce travels a shorter distance to reach the buyer.”www.ucbjournal.com
