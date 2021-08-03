Pet Symmetry Share Video for New Song “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey”
Chicago-based emo group Pet Symmetry have shared a video for a new song titled “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey.” It is the latest song release from their forthcoming third studio album Future Suits. The release coincides with an appropriately space-themed video game, which can be accessed from the band’s website. Future Suits will be out on August 13 via Storm Chasers and Asian Man. Check out the John TerEick-directed video below.www.undertheradarmag.com
Comments / 0