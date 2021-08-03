Pet Symmetry Share Video for New Song “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey”

British indie-pop trio Saint Etienne have announced a new album, I’ve Been Trying to Tell You, that is accompanied by a film. They have also shared its first single, “Pond House,” via a video. The album and film are about “optimism, youth, and the late ’90s.” I’ve Been Trying to Tell You is due out September 10 via Heavenly. Check out “Pond House” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates and info on some film screenings. There’s also a trailer for the film.