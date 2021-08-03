Gold SWOT: Silver Led the Precious Metals Rally Last Week
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 1.25%. Silver led the precious metals rally this week following the Federal Reserve meeting. Gold also rose as real yields held near a record low and the U.S. dollar eased after the Fed said that while it’s moving closer to reducing stimulus, the U.S. central bank wants to see more progress toward its goals first. Chairman Jerome Powell commented that there is still some way to go to meet the conditions for tapering and that officials discussed how to scale back bond buying when the time came. Powell spoke after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held interest rates near zero and maintained asset purchases at $120 billion a month.www.kitco.com
