The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Renewed for Second Season on Disney+
The Mighty Ducks will be coming back again. This time it will be for a second round on Disney+, Disney’s streaming service. Yesterday it was announced that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers had been renewed for a second season. The show has a new team of Mighty Ducks that revolves around a 12-year old kid (Brady Noon) and his mom (Lauren Graham). After being cut from the original Mighty Ducks, they bring together a new team that plays for the right reasons. Emilio Estevez also returns in the series as Coach Gordon Bombay.dapsmagic.com
