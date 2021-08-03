The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Renewed for Second Season on Disney+

Physical still hasn't unveiled its first season finale, but according to Deadline, Apple TV Plus has already renewed the 1980s-set series for a second season. "We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman's singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story," Michelle Lee, Director of Domestic Programming at Apple TV+, said in a statement, per Deadline . "And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can't wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment."