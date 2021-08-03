Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Renewed for Second Season on Disney+

dapsmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mighty Ducks will be coming back again. This time it will be for a second round on Disney+, Disney’s streaming service. Yesterday it was announced that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers had been renewed for a second season. The show has a new team of Mighty Ducks that revolves around a 12-year old kid (Brady Noon) and his mom (Lauren Graham). After being cut from the original Mighty Ducks, they bring together a new team that plays for the right reasons. Emilio Estevez also returns in the series as Coach Gordon Bombay.

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Emilio Estevez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyplus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Mighty Ducks” Series Scores A Renewal

Disney+ has reportedly handed out a second-season renewal for its “The Mighty Ducks” revival with filming to begin in early 2022. A return date has not yet been determined. Original trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill created the ten-episode series produced in-house at ABC Signature Studios. Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, and Emilio...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Mighty Ducks

‘Mighty Ducks’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+. Disney+ will quack again. The streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for its revival of The Mighty Ducks. Production on Game Changers will begin in early 2022. A return date has not…
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets a Season 2 Renewal From Disney+

"Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+. As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can't wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series," said Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+.
TV & Videosc21media.net

Disney+ takes back to the ice with Mighty Ducks

NEWS BRIEF: US-based streaming service Disney+ has renewed its youth-skewing original drama series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for a second season. The drama is a spin-off from the movies of 1992, 1994 and 1996 and sees Emilio Estevez reprise his role from the films. ABC Signature is producing the series, with season two set to begin production in early 2022.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Disney+ Announces LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales and Mighty Ducks S2

Disney+ has announced LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales and the renewal of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for a second season. The streaming service has revealed the key art and announced the cast for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which will premiere October 1 as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration. You can view the full key art by scrolling down.
TV SeriesPosted by
Yardbarker

Apple renews Rose Byrne-led 'Physical' for a second season

Physical still hasn't unveiled its first season finale, but according to Deadline, Apple TV Plus has already renewed the 1980s-set series for a second season. "We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman's singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story," Michelle Lee, Director of Domestic Programming at Apple TV+, said in a statement, per Deadline . "And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can't wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment."
TV & Videosdapsmagic.com

Disney+ Releases Trailer for Second Season of Diary Of A Future President

Diary of a Future President is returning to Disney+ for a second season. The second season will arrive on the streaming service on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The series will continue the origin story of a future leader Elena Cañero-Reed who is recounting her 7th grade experience through a diary. The ups and downs she has in middle school are a part of what sets her on a path to becoming the President of the United States later in life. Check out the trailer that was released this week for the series.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Match Game season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s season 5 finale, is there a chance at a Match Game season 6 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? As you would expect, we have a few different things to talk through here!. Let’s start things off, though, with the following: Nothing has...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Dino Ranch: Season Two Renewal for Preschool Series on Disney Junior

Dino Ranch is not going anywhere anytime soon. Disney Junior has announced a season two renewal for the animated series for preschoolers. The show will return in 2022 with 52 new 11-minute-episodes. Disney Junior revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release. “Boat Rocker (or the...
TV Series/Film

‘The Orville’ Season 3 May Be On Its Way

Good news, fellow Orvillians! Not sure if that’s what fans of The Orville are actually called, but, let’s roll with it. According to Hulu’s head of scripted originals, Jordan Helman, the best Star Trek series that isn’t technically Star Trek could be coming back for its third season sooner rather than later.
TV Seriesdapsmagic.com

Season 2 of Animaniacs Heading to Hulu in November

The second season of Animaniacs will be heading to Hulu on November 5th. The second season will include 13 episodes of wackiness. The release date announcement of the second season comes shortly after Hulu announced that there will be a third season as well. Animaniacs Official Description. They’re back! The...
NHLchatsports.com

'Mighty Ducks' Goalie Shaun Weiss

Shaun Weiss, the goalie in the 'Mighty Ducks' movies, got all nostalgic celebrating his graduation from a drug court program ... chowing down at a diner that's special to him. Just days after getting his certificate of completion from the D.A.'s Office in Yuba County, CA ... we're told Shaun and his good friend, Drew Gallagher, hit up the super-popular Brent's Deli in the San Fernando Valley.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

The Orville Season 3: Cast, Date & Everything Else You Need To Know

The Orville is a science fiction show that takes a comic twist to the sci-fi genre. The series revolves around the iconic spacecraft and its staff members’ adventures. The USS Orville is a spacecraft that travels through the galaxy in the twenty-fifth century. The action and adventure series frequently mentions ‘Star Trek‘ and ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ making for interesting and sometimes amusing references.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Cobra Kai season 4 teaser trailer reveals December premiere

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the fourth season of the hit Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai which arrives on the streaming service this December; check it out here…. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy